Gangster’s brother found murdered in Punavale, one arrested

Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed Adam near a crematorium in Punavale on Monday morning. (Representational Image) Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed Adam near a crematorium in Punavale on Monday morning. (Representational Image)

The brother of deceased gangster ‘Mahakali’ was allegedly found murdered in Punavale area late on Sunday. The Crime Branch of Pimpri-Chinchwad Police claimed to have arrested the accused within 12 hours of the incident.

The deceased was identified as Manoj alias Dingrya Dhakoliya (30), who has a criminal record and took over the reins of the ‘Mahakali gang’ for some time after his brother, Rakesh Fulchand Dhakoliya alias Mahakali, was killed in an encounter with the police in December 2011. Police identified the accused as Adam alias Gotya Mohammad Gaus (32), a resident of Punavale.

According to police, Manoj was involved in 11 criminal cases in the past and was externed from city limits for two years in November 2019.

Police said he entered Pimpri-Chinchwad by violating his externment orders, and met Adam under the London Bridge in Punavale after consuming liquor.

The two got into a heated argument and Manoj went to sleep at the spot, police said. They added that in a fit of rage, Adam attacked Manoj with a wooden stick and escaped.

Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed Adam near a crematorium in Punavale on Monday morning.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd