Gangster Tipu Pathan booked for threatening Pune hotelier at gunpoint for mutton monopoly 

The Pune city police on February 16 booked dreaded gangster Rizwan alias Tipu Pathan, 34, and his aides for allegedly giving extortion threats at gunpoint to a hotel businessman last year.
Pathan, who already has around 30 serious cases against him, and several of his gang members are currently in jail, the police said.
As per the First Information Report (FIR), Pathan allegedly called the 54-year-old hotelier to his office at Khwaja Manzil in the Hadapsar area on January 12, 2025, and forced him to purchase meat from mutton shops where he had partnerships. Pathan also allegedly held the hotelier at gunpoint and demanded Rs 5,000 extortion per month, the FIR stated.
It is also alleged that the gangster and his aides went to the complainant’s hotel and threatened to kill him if the extortion demand was not met.
However, the hotelier approached the police only a year later and lodged the First Information Report (FIR) at the Kalepadal police station on February 16. He stated that he had delayed the filing of the complaint out of fear for his life.
The hotelier and the gangsters are residents of Mohammadwadi, the police said.
The police have booked Tipu Pathan and his aides Tanvir Shaikh, Irfan Shaikh, Azim alias Antya Hussain Shaikh, Saddam Pathan and four others, under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita sections 189(2), 190, 191(2), 191(3), 308(5), 351(2), 351(3), 352, 61(2) and sections of the Indian Arms Act.
Tipu Pathan booked in 30 cases
The police said that Pathan was previously booked for around 30 serious offences, which include murder, attempt to murder, and extortion.
Last year, police invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in two cases against the Tipu Pathan gang.
In a case lodged at the Kalepadal police station on October 12, 2025, a 31-year-old woman from Mumbai, who owns a 1,290 sqft piece of land at Sayyad Nagar, had alleged that Tipu Pathan and his gang had taken illegal possession of her land, constructed a tin shed on it, and rented the property out. When the woman asked them to vacate her land, they allegedly demanded Rs 25 lakh and threatened to kill her, the FIR stated.
The police had intensified action against Pathan after a video of him purportedly hurling money during a qawwali programme in the city had gone viral in April this year. In the same month, the police arrested Pathan and others, including his brother Ejaz Pathan, in a land grab and extortion case filed by another woman at the Kalepadal police station.
Following their arrest, the police even paraded Pathan and his aides in the Hadapsar area on April 12, 2025. In June, the police gunned down a gang member, Shahrukh alias Atti Rahim, wanted in this case, during an encounter in Solapur. In September, in a joint action, the Pune City Police and the Pune Municipal Corporation razed an illegal construction carried out by Pathan at the Khwaja Manzil building at Sayyad Nagar using a bulldozer.
