Gangster Tipu Pathan booked for threatening Pune hotelier at gunpoint for mutton monopoly 

The Pune city police on February 16 booked dreaded gangster Rizwan alias Tipu Pathan, 34, and his aides for allegedly giving extortion threats at gunpoint to a hotel businessman last year.

Pathan, who already has around 30 serious cases against him, and several of his gang members are currently in jail, the police said.

As per the First Information Report (FIR), Pathan allegedly called the 54-year-old hotelier to his office at Khwaja Manzil in the Hadapsar area on January 12, 2025, and forced him to purchase meat from mutton shops where he had partnerships. Pathan also allegedly held the hotelier at gunpoint and demanded Rs 5,000 extortion per month, the FIR stated.