Gangster Nilesh Ghaiwal externed from Pune for two years

Gangster Nilesh Bansilal Ghaiwal (44), a resident of Kothrud, has been externed from areas in Pune City Police jurisdiction for two years.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 3) Pournima Gaikwad has issued orders in this regard, and Ghaiwal has been externed from city limits for two years with effect from November 9, due to his alleged involvement in serious crimes. Multiple offences are registered against him at the Kothrud police station.

Meanwhile, acting on a tip-off, a Crime Branch team led by Senior Inspector Sunil Pandharkar laid a trap and arrested two persons, identified as Samadhan Vbhute (28) and Gopal Mujumle (25), in Kharadi on Tuesday evening. Police recovered two country-made pistols and six cartridges from their possession.

An offence was lodged against the duo at the Chandan Nagar police station.

