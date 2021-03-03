Gangster Ghaywal sent to preventive detention under MPDA

Police records show that Marne and Ghaywal used to operate together from 2000 till 2003.

PUNE Rural police have invoked the stringent Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act against gangster Nilesh Ghaywal, which has led to his preventive detention in Yerawada prison for a year.

Ghaywal (44), an erstwhile aide and now rival of another dreaded gangster from Pune, Gajanan Marne, has a total of 12 offences registered against him since the early 2000s, which include cases of murder, attempt to murder and extortion, among others. In 2017, Ghaywal was sent to Yerawada Prison after the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) was invoked against him.

In November 2020, Ghaywal was granted bail but was externed from Pune city limits for two years. He has been living in Ahmednagar since then, according to police.

While being externed out of Pune, Ghaywal was booked by Pune Rural police in a case of kidnapping and extortion registered at Bhigwan police station. Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Abhinav Deshmukh said a report was recently submitted to the Pune district collector under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act. In district jurisdictions, the collector is the competent authority for MPDA, being the administrative in-charge of law and order.

Deshmukh said that as per the orders of the district collector under MPDA, Ghaywal was sent to preventive detention at Yerawada Prison on Wednesday for a period of one year. The orders of preventive detention under the MPDA are subject to judicial scrutiny.

The gangs led by Marne and Ghaywal are two among the 11 organised crime outfits currently active in Pune and surrounding areas, as per latest police reports. Marne was recently released from Taloja central prison after he was acquitted in two murder cases of Ghaywal gang members that had taken place in 2014.

Police records show that Marne and Ghaywal used to operate together from 2000 till 2003. They went their separate ways later and multiple clashes between the two outfits have since then been reported, including murders and attempts on life of rival gang members.

