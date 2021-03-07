Gangster Gajanan Marne arrested from Satara district

Marne and his gang members were released from jail last month after being acquitted by the special MCOCA court in two murder cases.

Gangster Gajanan Marne alias Maharaj (54), who was on the run for the last few days, was arrested from Medha in Satara district on Saturday.

Abhinav Deshmukh, Superintendent of Pune Rural Police, said Marne has been detained under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act.

Deshmukh said the action has been taken as per the detention order issued by Pune

District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh on a proposal sent by the Pune Rural Police.

Marne and his gang members were released from jail last month after being acquitted by the special MCOCA court in two murder cases.

He and his supporters had taken out a huge procession from Taloja Jail in Navi Mumbai to Pune., after which they were booked again in multiple offences in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Khalapur.

A press release by the Pune City Police on February 20 stated that Marne was on the run fearing his arrest. But on February 25, he appeared before the Wadgaon Maval to seek bail in a case registered at the Talegaon Dabhade police station.

After the court granted him bail, he left the place even as police wanted to arrest him in other cases.

