Gangster booked in another case in connection with e-way procession after release from jail

POLICE HAVE registered another case against alleged gangster Gajanan alias Gaja Marne and his aides in connection with the procession that was taken out after his release from Taloja jail on Monday.

The latest case, which was registered at Hinjewadi police station late on Wednesday, comes at a time when a Pune court granted bail to 54-year-old Marne in connection with an alleged case of creating ruckus in Kothrud area. The court, however, denied permission to give custody of Marne and his aides to Talegaon Dabhade police, who earlier booked them in connection to the same procession in which a large number of his supporters travelled in cars on Pune-Mumbai expressway and burst crackers.

When contacted about the offence registered at Hinjewadi police station, Assistant Inspector Sagar Kate, the investigating officer, said the case was registered for the same procession that continued from Pune-Mumbai expressway to Pune-Bangalore highway, a part of which comes under their jurisdiction. The case was registered under sections pertaining to rash driving, wrongful restraint to commuters on highways and criminal intimidation of the IPC.

On Wednesday, efforts by Pune Police to keep Marne and another alleged gangster Sharad Mohol behind bars did not yield results as both of them and their aides were granted bail in connection to cases registered in Kothrud and Khadak police stations.

Last week, a special court for Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) acquitted Marne and 13 of his aides in connection with the murder of Santosh Hiraman Gawade alias Pappu, a rival gang member, for the lack of evidence.

Earlier, the court acquitted 21 of his aides in the murder of another rival gang member, Amol Hari Badhe. Both Gawade and Badhe were affiliated to Marne’s rival, Nilesh Ghaywal’s gang. While Gawade was gunned down on November 4, 2014, Badhe was murdered on November 29, 2014.

