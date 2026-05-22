Pune police probe if jailed gangster Bandu Andekar plotted attack on murder accused’s brother

A day after the attempt on the life of the brother of an accused in the murder of former corporator Vanraj Andekar, Pune police are probing whether the leader of the Andekar gang and Vanraj’s father, Bandu Andekar, orchestrated the attack from inside prison.
“Eleven people have been booked so far. Five people have been arrested and one minor has been detained. Further investigation is underway,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Gauhas Hasan said on Thursday.
Officials said that apart from the six apprehended, the other accused booked in the case include Bandu’s son Krushna as well as some gang members and family members lodged in various prisons across the state. Sources said police were probing the visitors who had met Bandu and his associates in prison.
The five arrested suspects have been identified as Aftab Sharif Sayyed (20), Rushiprasad Moham Ambat (21), Awez Ashpak Shaikh (26), Vedant Shrinivas Temgire (19), and Aman Farukh Bagwale (21).
On Wednesday morning, 26-year-old Akshay alias Bala Mhaske had gone to Balajinagar on Pune-Satara Road for breakfast. While he was standing near Rajarshi Shahu Bank Chowk, assailants arrived on two-wheelers and opened fire at him. One bullet struck his leg.
The attackers then allegedly assaulted him with a machete before fleeing the scene. Akshay underwent surgery at a private hospital on Wednesday night and is currently undergoing treatment. Police said Akshay does not have any known criminal antecedents.
Akshay is the brother of Akash Mhaske, who was earlier arrested in connection with the 2024 murder of former NCP corporator Vanraj Andekar. Police had alleged that Akash procured pistols from Madhya Pradesh for the accused involved in his murder.
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Vanraj was shot dead on September 1, 2024, at Doke Talim Chowk in Nana Peth. Police had said the murder stemmed from rivalry over dominance as well as a property dispute.
Several accused, including Vanraj’s sister Sanjeevani Komkar, her husband Jayant Komkar, and brother-in-law Ganesh Komkar, were arrested in connection with the murder.
Later, on September 5, 2025, the Andekar gang allegedly killed Ayush Komkar (18), son of Ganesh Komkar, in retaliation. Ayush was shot dead inside a residential society premises on the eve of the Ganesh immersion procession that year. The 68-year-old Bandu, who is Ayush’s grandfather, is currently in jail in connection with the murder along with two of his family members.
Investigators suspect that a deepening rift within the family over the patriarch’s illicit wealth and control of the gang’s criminal network is the central reason behind the murders of two family members, a year apart. Investigators said the feud has split the once-unified Andekar gang into two factions.
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The gang has allegedly been involved in various criminal activities, including collecting protection money, or hafta, from small businesses and extorting larger sums from commercial establishments in areas under their influence. Police said the gang has also been involved in running gambling dens and using muscle power in land and property deals. Officials added that the family acquired several commercial and residential properties and held stakes in various contracts through its criminal influence.
While the gang battled rivals for supremacy in Pune over the years, members of the family also entered politics in the 1990s. Police said that while Bandu allegedly handled gang operations, his brothers Udaykant and Ramakant became corporators in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).
Vatsala Andekar alias Akka became Pune mayor in 1998. Bandu’s wife Rajashree Andekar won civic polls in 2007 and 2012. The family had links to the Congress and the NCP with Vanraj winning the Pune Municipal Corporation elections in 2017 on an NCP ticket.
Sushant Kulkarni is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express in Pune with 12+ years of experience covering issues related to Crime, Defence, Internal Security and Courts. He has been associated with the Indian Express since July 2010.
Sushant has extensively reported on law and order issues of Pune and surrounding area, Cyber crime, narcotics trade and terrorism. His coverage in the Defence beat includes operational aspects of the three services, the defence research and development and issues related to key defence establishments. He has covered several sensitive cases in the courts at Pune.
Sushant is an avid photographer, plays harmonica and loves cooking. ... Read More