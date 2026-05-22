Pune police probe if jailed gangster Bandu Andekar plotted attack on murder accused’s brother

A day after the attempt on the life of the brother of an accused in the murder of former corporator Vanraj Andekar, Pune police are probing whether the leader of the Andekar gang and Vanraj’s father, Bandu Andekar, orchestrated the attack from inside prison.

“Eleven people have been booked so far. Five people have been arrested and one minor has been detained. Further investigation is underway,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Gauhas Hasan said on Thursday.

Officials said that apart from the six apprehended, the other accused booked in the case include Bandu’s son Krushna as well as some gang members and family members lodged in various prisons across the state. Sources said police were probing the visitors who had met Bandu and his associates in prison.