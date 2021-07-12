Gang that robbed truck drivers on Pune-Mumbai expressway busted, 2 arrested

The accused were found to be involved in five highway robberies, police said.

Pune rural police has busted a gang of robbers who have robbed several truck drivers at knife point on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway.

Two men, Ganesh Haribhau Waghmare (28) and Santosh Waghmare (28), have been arrested. Search is on for their accomplices Santosh Hilam, Rohidas Jadhav and Rakesh Ware, police said.

The robbers attacked a certain Durgaprasad Kahar (27) from Uttar Pradesh, when he was sleeping in his truck parked near the Taje petrol pump on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway in the early hours of June 12, police said.

An offence of robbery was lodged at Kamshet police station. During investigation, a local crime branch team laid a trap and nabbed Ganesh and Santosh at Morbevadi village in Khalapur on Sunday, police said. Their three accomplices managed to escape, police said.

