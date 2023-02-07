Gang that ‘looted people’ at Bopdev Ghat busted, 5 nabbed

Pune city police claimed to have busted a gang of youngsters, including a minor boy, who allegedly looted people at the Bopdev Ghat.

Police have arrested four persons identified as Yash Dhebe (19), Vishal Gautam (19), Wasim Shah (25) and Deepak Sutar (25), all residents of Katraj area. Police have also detained a minor boy. Search is on for one more accomplice.

A press release issued on Monday by the police stated that a student, Mustafa Khan (22), had gone to the table point on Bopdev Ghat with a friend Yahya Khan on January 16, 2023. While they were talking to each other, three men came to the spot on a two-wheeler.

Pointing a sharp weapon at Mustafa and his friend, the three persons allegedly looted their cell phones and some cash and then fled from the spot.

A police team laid a trap at Bopdev Ghat on the night of January 28. Six robbers came to the spot and threatened a policeman by pointing a sharp weapon and tried to snatch his cell phone.

Soon, the other cops at the spot nabbed five robbers including a minor, but one managed to escape, police said.

During further investigation, it was revealed that the accused persons were involved in eight crime cases including robberies and thefts in Pune city and rural parts. Police have recovered five stolen two-wheelers, one sharp weapon, seven cell phones — all with a total worth of Rs 3.13 lakh –from the accused.