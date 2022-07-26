Wanted in gang-rape case, former UP MLA’s son held from Pune

July 26, 2022 2:07:39 am
The son of a former MLA from Uttar Pradesh, who was wanted for years in connection with a gang-rape case, was arrested from Hadapsar area of Pune city on Sunday night. Police have identified the accused as Vishnu Mishra (34), son of Vijay Mishra, a four-time former MLA from UP.
A Varanasi-based singer had lodged a complaint of gang-rape against three persons, including Vijay Mishra and his son.
Vishnu has been on the run since August 2020, said police. A look-out circular was issued against him in September that year. An STF of UP Police had been searching for him and a reward of Rs 1 lakh was also announced in the regard.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Latest News
Delhi Confidential: The Title Debate
Bombay HC asks CBI to begin probe against Nirav Modi’s brother-in-law
K-Rail: Didn’t approve SIA, Railway Board tells HC
Opposition sticks to demand for discussion on price rise, disrupts Rajya Sabha
India, Pak, Bangladesh can reunite, says Manohar Lal Khattar
Dry spell: 176 liquor vendors shut in Delhi in month and a half
Review suspension of ACP held on graft charges within 6 weeks, govt told
Bombay HC asks DLSAs to go on surprise inspection in schools to check menstrual hygiene facilities
28-yr-old man held for stalking Katrina, giving death threat to Vicky
Days after six kanwariyas hit by bus, Hathras SP transferred
Horoscope Today, July 26, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction
Malegaon blast case witness turns hostile, tells court he never gave a statement to state ATS