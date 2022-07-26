scorecardresearch
Monday, July 25, 2022

Wanted in gang-rape case, former UP MLA’s son held from Pune

Police have identified the accused as Vishnu Mishra (34), son of Vijay Mishra, a four-time former MLA from UP.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 26, 2022 2:07:39 am
A Varanasi-based singer had lodged a complaint of gang-rape against three persons, including Vijay Mishra and his son. Vishnu has been on the run since August 2020, said police.

The son of a former MLA from Uttar Pradesh, who was wanted for years in connection with a gang-rape case, was arrested from Hadapsar area of Pune city on Sunday night. Police have identified the accused as Vishnu Mishra (34), son of Vijay Mishra, a four-time former MLA from UP.

A Varanasi-based singer had lodged a complaint of gang-rape against three persons, including Vijay Mishra and his son.
Vishnu has been on the run since August 2020, said police. A look-out circular was issued against him in September that year. An STF of UP Police had been searching for him and a reward of Rs 1 lakh was also announced in the regard.

