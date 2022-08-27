Gang of three held for theft of 302 branded liquor boxes

Pune city police have rounded up a gang of three persons who had stolen 302 boxes of branded liquor by breaking a wall of a godown on the Pune-Saswad road this month.

The accused were identified as Atish alias Pilya Vishwanath Bondar (26), Sagar alias Dadya Mastud (28) and Tanaji Chougule (38), all from Barshi in Solapur district. An FIR was filed at the Hadapsar police station.

Police said on August 8, the burglars broke into the warehouse and made away with 302 boxes of branded liquor worth Rs 25,43,203.