Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Gang of thieves who stole mobile phones at music concert busted

All five have come to Pune via flight from Delhi, police said.

Another accused identified as Prashant Kumar, a resident of Karnataka, who too stole mobile phones at the concert, was arrested on Friday, police said. (Express Photo)
FIVE PERSONS who allegedly stole mobile phones during a three-day musical concert held at the Mahalakshmi lawns last week have been arrested, police said Monday.

As many as 39 mobile phones worth over Rs 28.4 lakhs have been recovered from their possession, they said. The accused have been identified as Asad Gulzar Mohammed (32), Shahbaz Bhole Khan (26), Nadim Ibrahim Malik (40) hailing from Delhi, and Nizam Babu Qureshi (35) and Rahul Leeladhar Kangale (30) from Uttar Pradesh.

After the theft came to light, police on Sunday nabbed Mohammed. During the investigations, he revealed that he had come to Pune from Delhi with his aides for stealing mobile phones at the musical concert, police said. Cops then nabbed his four aides who were residing at a hotel in the Pune Railway Station area. All five have come to Pune via flight from Delhi, police said.

Another accused identified as Prashant Kumar, a resident of Karnataka, who too stole mobile phones at the concert, was arrested on Friday, police said. As many as five phones were recovered from his possession. However, Kumar is not related to the five accused who came from Delhi, police added.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 28-02-2023 at 04:29 IST
