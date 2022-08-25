Gang of sandalwood thieves busted during probe at NDA campus

Pune City Police has busted a gang of sandalwood thieves while probing a theft at the premises of the National Defence Academy in Khadakwasla. A first information report was lodged in this case at the Uttam Nagar police station. During investigation, police arrested a wanted accused, Ashok Tandale (30) of Kolhewadi.

Probe revealed that Tandale had kept the stolen sandalwood at the house of his accomplice. Police raided the house and recovered 85 kg of sandalwood.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested four persons, Lahu Jadhav (32), Mahadev Jadhav (30), Hanumant Jadhav (30), and Ramdas Mane (28) in connection with the theft, The accused were arrested from a spot near P L Deshpande garden on Sinhagad Road, with possession of equipment used for chopping sandalwood logs.

Police said the gang was found to be involved in at least five sandalwood thefts that took place this year. Further probe is on to find who they were selling the sandalwood to.

Last month, Pune City Police’s Crime Branch had arrested a gang from Madhya Pradesh for allegedly committing sandalwood thefts at nine locations, including at the Explosives Factory and Ammunition Factory in Khadki.