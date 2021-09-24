Gang of armed miscreants goes on rampage, 14 vehicles damaged

September 24, 2021 5:21:57 am
A group of 15 persons went on a rampage and damaged 14 vehicles parked in public places in Yerwada’s Pratik Nagar area on Wednesday night.
According to police, a group of youngsters armed with sharp weapons reached Pratik Nagar and forced the shop owners at the spot to close their businesses.
The miscreants damaged 14 vehicles, including 10 two-wheelers, two cars and two auto-rickshaws.
Police said the complainant in the case has claimed that the miscreants tried to kill him with a sword while he was sitting in his brother’s shop.
Police are checking videos captured by CCTV cameras around the crime scene to get leads about the suspects.
