Gang of 6 youths damages private vehicles, booked

A CASE has been lodged against six persons, including three minor boys, for allegedly damaging several private vehicles at Ambedkar Nagar in Market Yard area on Thursday night. Ismail Shaikh (32), a resident of Ambedkar Nagar, lodged an FIR at Market Yard police station.

Police said around 10 pm on Thursday, a group of youths, including minors, entered lane number 16 in Ambedkar Nagar in Market Yard. They were allegedly carrying sharp weapons.

They created a ruckus and damaged seven two-wheelers and some hand carts, before fleeing from the spot.