Gang of 20 attacks 23-yr-old with sharp weapons over parking dispute

The police will record the statements of his family members and also talk to his colleagues at work.

A 23-year-old man was brutally attacked with sharp weapons and left on the street bleeding by a gang of 20 miscreants following a petty dispute over parking of a vehicle in Phursungi area on Saturday, police said.

An offence of attempt to murder has been registered against 20 suspects, some of whom were also involved in vandalism in Mohammadwadi earlier in which multiple vehicles were damaged.

The injured person has been identified as Rahul Ghadai, a resident of Kalepadal. Some of the suspects involved in the case had a dispute with Ghadai and his father over parking of a vehicle. On Saturday around 10.30 am, Ghadai was attacked by the gang of 20 persons at Sanket Vihar in Phursungi.

Sub-inspector Saurabh Mane said, “Ghadai was attacked on the head with a sharp weapon and was brutally beaten up with wooden rods. The gang left him bleeding on the street for a while and also stopped others from helping him.” Ghadai was later taken to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Mane added, “This crime involves the same set of suspects involved in the case of vehicle vandalism registered at Wanawadi police station. At least 10 of the suspects have been arrested by the Pune City Police Crime Branch for their probe. The suspects will be handed over to us after their probe.”

A group of armed men had gone on rampage and damaged about nine vehicles parked in Tarawade Vasti in Mohammadwadi area in the early hours of Saturday. Wanawadi police had later launched a probe in the case. The miscreants armed with sharp weapons threatened local residents and vandalised vehicles parked on the road, damaging four auto-rickshaws, two tempos, two cars and two motorcycles during the incident. Police suspect the role of persons associated with the gang led by criminal Girish Hivale alias Sunny in this incident.

Pune City Police had recently invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against Hivale and his six gang members for their involvement in crimes like attempt to murder, robbery, extortion, illegal possession of sharp weapons.