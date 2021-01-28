Gang damages 40 vehicles in Pune’s Market Yard area, 4 arrested: Cops

A gang of 10 to 15 persons, including a few history-sheeters, allegedly went on a rampage and damaged close to 40 vehicles parked on the streets of Ambedkar Nagar in Market Yard area of the city on Wednesday night. (Representational Image)

A gang of 10 to 15 persons, including a few history-sheeters, allegedly went on a rampage and damaged close to 40 vehicles parked on the streets of Ambedkar Nagar in Market Yard area of the city on Wednesday night. They also allegedly attacked a local resident with a sharp-edged weapon incident, police said. Four persons have been arrested in this connection as of Thursday.

Kalim Shaikh (42), who runs a wada pav and kebab stall in Ambedkar Nagar, has filed a first information report (FIR) in this case at Market Yard police station.

The arrested accused have been identified as Kiran Thorat (25), Sagar Lokhande (22), Sachin Mane (22) and Somnath Shinde (21). Efforts to nab seven more accused persons are on, police said. The accused have been booked under IPC sections 395, 397, 307, 427, 143, 147, 148 and 149 and relevant sections of the Criminal Law Amendment Act.

Police said that the accused persons came to the Ambedkar Nagar area armed with sharp-edged weapons around 10:45 pm on Wednesday, to allegedly terrorise the area. They stole money from Kalim Shaikh’s stall and looted some cash from one Salim Ansari’s house. They also attacked one Mustafa Shaikh with a sharp-edged weapon, leaving him injured.

Police said that the hooligans damaged close to 40 vehicles parked in the area, including a few two-wheelers, four-wheelers and autorickshaws. Probe to confirm the exact cause behind the attack is ongoing.