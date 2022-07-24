Gang busted, five held for sandalwood theft in Khadki

July 24, 2022 12:41:29 am
THE CRIME Branch of Pune City Police has nabbed a gang from Madhya Pradesh for their alleged involvement in sandalwood thefts at several places in the city, including from the premises of the highly sensitive High Explosives Factory and Ammunition Factory in Khadki.
The arrested persons include a sandalwood smuggler, Anna Gaikwad, who was nabbed from Nevasa in Ahmednagar district.
Recently, the Crime Branch started an investigation into the series of sandalwood thefts at sensitive locations in Khadki.
While patrolling the Khadki area, a team nabbed four men moving suspiciously in an auto rickshaw, identified as Akshay Arde, Antros Pawar, Akilal Pardhi and Biyarlal Rajuput, all from Katni in MP.
The investigations revealed that they were allegedly planning to commit a robbery. A case was lodged against them at Khadki police station.
During questioning, it was revealed that the same gang was involved in at least nine sandalwood theft cases, including those on the premises of High Explosives Factory and Ammunition Factory in Khadki.
