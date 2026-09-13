Ganeshotsav’s chief delicacy modak is 2,000 years old

Among the reasons the sweet began to be considered as Ganesha's favourite is that elephants are thought to enjoy rice dough and jaggery-coconut.

When it is time to welcome Bappa home, Maharashtra does it with sensory abundance. The beats of dhol tasha mark the air, shops become a riot of colour and towering mandals flash above under-construction buildings. From the kitchens waft the tempting aroma of modak.

Plump, sumptuous and sweetly fulfilling, the ukadiche modak has become so integral to Ganeshotsav that many devotees find it difficult to digest that the modak existed long before Ganeshotsav took its present form.

“The word modak means ‘something that makes you happy’. Its literal translation from Sanskrit is ‘a roundish sweet snack’ like the laddoo,” says Saili Palande Datar, an art historian and archaeologist.