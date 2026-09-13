Ganeshotsav’s chief delicacy modak is 2,000 years old

“The word modak means ‘something that makes you happy’. Its literal translation from Sanskrit is ‘a roundish sweet snack’ like the laddoo,” says Saili Palande Datar, an art historian and archaeologist.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
3 min readPuneSep 13, 2026 01:54 PM IST
GaneshotsavAmong the reasons the sweet began to be considered as Ganesha's favourite is that elephants are thought to enjoy rice dough and jaggery-coconut.
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When it is time to welcome Bappa home, Maharashtra does it with sensory abundance. The beats of dhol tasha mark the air, shops become a riot of colour and towering mandals flash above under-construction buildings. From the kitchens waft the tempting aroma of modak.

Plump, sumptuous and sweetly fulfilling, the ukadiche modak has become so integral to Ganeshotsav that many devotees find it difficult to digest that the modak existed long before Ganeshotsav took its present form.

“The word modak means ‘something that makes you happy’. Its literal translation from Sanskrit is ‘a roundish sweet snack’ like the laddoo,” says Saili Palande Datar, an art historian and archaeologist.

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She adds that the modak is more than 2,000 years old. “There is an amusing story in one of the Bruhadkatha, which is an ancient collection of stories and the source of Panchatantra. A king and a queen once went for an excursion to a lake. The king started splashing water on the queen and she answered back, saying, ‘Modakais taadaya’. What the queen meant was do not throw water on me. But, the king interpreted it to mean ‘throw modak’ and, calling for a plate of modak, he started throwing these at her,” says Palande Datar.

While it is popular to depict Ganesha with modaks in paintings and idols, old works of art show the deity with the beejpurak, a citrus fruit that symbolises productivity and prosperity. “In sculptures of the later period, this is modified to look like a bowl full of modak or ladoo. In some cases, the entire beejapurak was a one big modak and Ganesha’s trunk is shown touching it,” says Palande Datar.

Among the reasons the sweet began to be considered as Ganesha’s favourite is that elephants are thought to enjoy rice dough and jaggery-coconut. The god’s favourite ingredients also include raisins, cashew nuts, khobra or coconut, kharik or dried dates, rock sugar, khaskhas and jaggery. “The Marathi name of these ingredients start with ka, kha, ga, and gha. These are the same elements used as stuffing for Ukadiche modak,” she adds.

Though the shop shelves abound in modern modaks, such as Belgian chocolate modak and butterscotch modak, it is the soft, pot-bellied ukdiche modak that is still the most relished. Old hands at the art of preparing and serving the ukdiche modak say that the time-honoured skills are fast disappearing. Making a memorable ukdiche modak requires more than a recipe. Time and diligence are core ingredients – both of which are in short supply in a fast-moving, time-strapped era. Workshops to make modaks are, however, popular, proving that people still want to keep Ganesha’s favourite sweet alive.

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Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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