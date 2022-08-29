scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Ganeshotsav week in Pune: Heritage walks, music, treks and more

Travia Outdoors will conduct two guided heritage walks during Ganesotsav, including visits to 10 Manache and other historic and decorated temples.

Manache Ganpati (Express)

The Pune Expat Club adds to the excitement of Ganeshotsav with Ganesh Festival Walk 2022. On the itinerary are the five Manache Ganpati. After meeting at Shaniwarwada, the participants will begin the walk by visiting Kasba Ganapati and end it at Mahatma Phule Mandai. On September 4, 9 am to noon. Entry: Rs 800. Contact: 8390907855

Heritage walks

Travia Outdoors will conduct two guided heritage walks during Ganesotsav, including visits to 10 Manache and other historic and decorated temples. The participants will also get to enjoy the traditional Ukadiche modak during the walk. The walk begins at Shaniwarwada on September 3 and 4, 6.15 am to 9.30 am. Entry: Rs 450. Contact: 9112355287, 9822040184. traviaoutdoors@gmail.com

Concert featuring Ganesha compositions

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | The economics of road safety: What India can learn from...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | The economics of road safety: What India can learn from...
‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI charges...Premium
‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI charges...
Anurag Thakur at Idea Exchange: Despite corruption charges, AAP is not wi...Premium
Anurag Thakur at Idea Exchange: Despite corruption charges, AAP is not wi...
James Webb telescope: Light on dark matterPremium
James Webb telescope: Light on dark matter

Lalit Kala Kendra, the centre for performing arts of Pune University, will celebrate Ganeshotsav with a concert featuring 21 compositions of Ganesha. Under the aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, to mark 75 years of the country’s Independence, the concert is titled Gaaiye Ganapati. It has been conceptualised and directed by Prof Hema Deshpande and features 25 students performing khayal, bhajan and compositions of Saint Tulsidas, among others. At Namdeo Hall on September 2, 11 am.

Let the music flow

The band Maneating Orchid creates a “dense blend of heavy music with metal, noise, and prog/psych-rock influences” while Pacifist is a Bombay-based outfit that “is committed to the spirit of all things punk and hardcore”. False Flag is a 5-piece band that responds to sociopolitical realities with music that asks “questions about what it means to be living in a techno-capitalist and fascist world”. Konflicts, on the other hand, “mix ambience with noise/soundscapes and melancholic-but, eventually, gut-wrenching-guitars, blending various genres like grindcore and noisecore”. These bands will perform at Insurgents: Pune, which highlights some of the finest heavy bands in the country. At The Base, Erandwane on September 3, 7 pm. Contact: 07620177229

Take in the scene

More from Pune

The Aadrai jungle trek is designed to let participants enjoy one of Sahyadri’s most beautiful jungles. This route winds through the heart of the deep forest, where one can enjoy views of waterfalls, caves, valleys, shepherd trails and peaks, among others. Breakfast, lunch and evening tea included. From September 3 to 4 from pickup points Magarpatta, Shivajinagar, Khadkee and Nashik phata. Entry: Rs 1,400. Contact: 08956457711.

First published on: 29-08-2022 at 10:13:20 am
Next Story

This is what an ideal diet for someone who works the 9-to-5 job should look like

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

‘Ram Katha’ at Raj Bhavan: Rajasthan governor’s move faces objections

‘Ram Katha’ at Raj Bhavan: Rajasthan governor’s move faces objections

‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI chargesheet

‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI chargesheet

Premium
Nobody asked us to leave, say families living in huts near twin towers
Supertech demolition

Nobody asked us to leave, say families living in huts near twin towers

Episode 2: Game of Thrones prequel revels in vile misogyny for shock value
House of the Dragon

Episode 2: Game of Thrones prequel revels in vile misogyny for shock value

James Webb telescope: Light on dark matter
Opinion

James Webb telescope: Light on dark matter

Premium
Woman set on fire dies, Sec 144 imposed in Dumka
Jharkhand

Woman set on fire dies, Sec 144 imposed in Dumka

Body of 18-yr-old girl exhumed after Dalit youth found dead in UP village

Body of 18-yr-old girl exhumed after Dalit youth found dead in UP village

Himachal ‘Newtons’ quit corporate jobs to grow apple, look upwards with tech

Himachal ‘Newtons’ quit corporate jobs to grow apple, look upwards with tech

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 29: Latest News
Advertisement