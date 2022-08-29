Ganeshotsav week in Pune: Heritage walks, music, treks and more

The Pune Expat Club adds to the excitement of Ganeshotsav with Ganesh Festival Walk 2022. On the itinerary are the five Manache Ganpati. After meeting at Shaniwarwada, the participants will begin the walk by visiting Kasba Ganapati and end it at Mahatma Phule Mandai. On September 4, 9 am to noon. Entry: Rs 800. Contact: 8390907855

Heritage walks

Travia Outdoors will conduct two guided heritage walks during Ganesotsav, including visits to 10 Manache and other historic and decorated temples. The participants will also get to enjoy the traditional Ukadiche modak during the walk. The walk begins at Shaniwarwada on September 3 and 4, 6.15 am to 9.30 am. Entry: Rs 450. Contact: 9112355287, 9822040184. traviaoutdoors@gmail.com

Concert featuring Ganesha compositions

Lalit Kala Kendra, the centre for performing arts of Pune University, will celebrate Ganeshotsav with a concert featuring 21 compositions of Ganesha. Under the aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, to mark 75 years of the country’s Independence, the concert is titled Gaaiye Ganapati. It has been conceptualised and directed by Prof Hema Deshpande and features 25 students performing khayal, bhajan and compositions of Saint Tulsidas, among others. At Namdeo Hall on September 2, 11 am.

Let the music flow

The band Maneating Orchid creates a “dense blend of heavy music with metal, noise, and prog/psych-rock influences” while Pacifist is a Bombay-based outfit that “is committed to the spirit of all things punk and hardcore”. False Flag is a 5-piece band that responds to sociopolitical realities with music that asks “questions about what it means to be living in a techno-capitalist and fascist world”. Konflicts, on the other hand, “mix ambience with noise/soundscapes and melancholic-but, eventually, gut-wrenching-guitars, blending various genres like grindcore and noisecore”. These bands will perform at Insurgents: Pune, which highlights some of the finest heavy bands in the country. At The Base, Erandwane on September 3, 7 pm. Contact: 07620177229

Take in the scene

The Aadrai jungle trek is designed to let participants enjoy one of Sahyadri’s most beautiful jungles. This route winds through the heart of the deep forest, where one can enjoy views of waterfalls, caves, valleys, shepherd trails and peaks, among others. Breakfast, lunch and evening tea included. From September 3 to 4 from pickup points Magarpatta, Shivajinagar, Khadkee and Nashik phata. Entry: Rs 1,400. Contact: 08956457711.