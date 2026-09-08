From next Ganeshotsav, you can view Pune’s history with a QR code

Pune Festival short film competition seeks stories about the city’s history and lesser-known heritage

Written by: Dipanita Nath
3 min readPuneUpdated: Sep 8, 2026 11:34 AM IST
ganeshotsavFrom next year’s Ganeshotsav, visitors to some of Pune’s historical sites could find out such stories by simply scanning a QR code. (Source: Express Archives)
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When Peshwa Baji Rao I built Shaniwarwada in the 1730s, the main gate faced north rather than east, towards Delhi, the capital of the Mughal empire that the Peshwa wanted to conquer. Lakdi Pul, a short distance away, also has a connection with the history of the Maratha warriors.

From next year’s Ganeshotsav, visitors to some of Pune’s historical sites could find out such stories by simply scanning a QR code. The plan is to place QR codes at historical locations and link them to short films about the site, its history, associated personalities or lesser-known details.

The films will come from a short film competition that the Pune Festival is organising this year. Called “Heritage of History: The Mirror of Pune”, the competition invites filmmakers, podcasters and content creators to make films on Pune’s history.

Participants must submit a five- to 10-minute film that is well-researched, well-executed and informs audiences about Pune’s legacy. The last date to apply is October 10, while participants must submit their entries by December 31. A jury will select the winners, and the organisers will hold an award ceremony on Republic Day in 2027.

Veteran actor Rahul Solapurkar, who conceptualised the competition, said the idea is also to get people to look more closely at the history around them.

“There is history everywhere in Pune — about events, personalities and traditions. Yet, many little-known facts about the city’s past remain unheard,” he said.

With redevelopment changing parts of the city, Solapurkar said some of the history associated with neighbourhoods and old structures could gradually disappear.

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“We should show people that this is their past, the history that we have inherited,” he said.

He also hopes the competition will encourage young filmmakers and content creators to explore the city beyond its familiar landmarks.

Sunil Naik is the director of the competition. The organisers will assign participants subjects related to Pune’s history, culture, traditions, personalities and important events.

The jury will assess the entries on storytelling, filming, cinematography, voice-over, background music and other aspects of filmmaking. Apart from the main prizes, the organisers will give special awards for categories such as direction, cinematography and sound recording.

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Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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