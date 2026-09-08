From next Ganeshotsav, you can view Pune’s history with a QR code

From next year’s Ganeshotsav, visitors to some of Pune’s historical sites could find out such stories by simply scanning a QR code. (Source: Express Archives)

When Peshwa Baji Rao I built Shaniwarwada in the 1730s, the main gate faced north rather than east, towards Delhi, the capital of the Mughal empire that the Peshwa wanted to conquer. Lakdi Pul, a short distance away, also has a connection with the history of the Maratha warriors.

From next year’s Ganeshotsav, visitors to some of Pune’s historical sites could find out such stories by simply scanning a QR code. The plan is to place QR codes at historical locations and link them to short films about the site, its history, associated personalities or lesser-known details.

The films will come from a short film competition that the Pune Festival is organising this year. Called “Heritage of History: The Mirror of Pune”, the competition invites filmmakers, podcasters and content creators to make films on Pune’s history.