Ganeshotsav: Pune’s five Manache Ganpati mandals keep celebrations simple

The five Manache or revered Ganpati mandals in Pune have their own history and significance, and traditionally have had the honour of being the foremost in the immersion procession, a practice that has been meticulously adhered to over the years.

With Covid-related restrictions being lifted after a span of two years, this time the festival is extra special as the Ganesh mandals have the authorities’ go-ahead to celebrate the occasion in nearly full swing. Almost all the five Manache Ganpati mandals have focused on simplicity and do not have lavish themes. Mandal volunteers said they came to know about the relaxed guidelines from the police and civil administration at a late stage and hence decided to keep the celebrations low-key similar to that during the pandemic.

1. Kasba Ganpati

The Kasba Ganpati is the presiding deity of Pune. It is said that it was Lokmanya Tilak who decided to accord this status to the deity. The Kasba Ganpati Mandal celebrates the festival within the premises of the Kasba Ganpati temple. This year, it has focused on the theme of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. Artist Girish kolapkar has decorated the mandap, along with 10-15 workers, using synthetic flowers. During the procession, the Kasba Ganpati arrived in a palakhi as per tradition.

The mandal has a security system in place to avoid mishaps during the ten days of the festival. There are 12 cameras on the premises, besides ten security guards from the mandal and ten police constables round the clock. The mandal also organises various programmes during the festival. According to its vice-president Deepa Tavare, the Shri Kasba Ganpati mandal has started a ‘Save the River’ awareness campaign this year. It has also adopted Pathardi village in Ahmednagar district and has been taking care of the education of 52 orphans over the last 30 years.

2. Tambdi Jogeshwari

Tambdi Jogeshwari is the village goddess (gram devta) of Pune and the Tambdi Jogeshwari Ganpati Mandal has the honour of being the second most prestigious one. This year, artist Parikshit Fand has worked on the mandal’s theme with 15 to 20 workers in such a manner that every two days, the theme changes to a new one. The Tambdi Jogeshwari Ganpati mandal is also involved in a range of social activities. Since 2018, it has conducted a physiotherapy camp during Ganeshotsav in association with the Sacheti College of Physiotherapy. The mandal has also given out a Gramdevata Puraskar award since 2017 to recognise people who work for various social causes.

3. Guruji Talim

The oldest Ganpati mandal in the city traces its beginnings to 1887. It played a key role in spreading the message of communal harmony in the wake of the 1893 Hindu-Muslim riots. Hence, since 1950, the mandal has enjoyed the third place in the immersion procession. Known for its uniqueness, the Guruji Talim mandal has created a replica of a south Indian temple this year.

According to its president Pravin Pardeshi, the Guruji Talim mandal was the first to opt out of seeking individual contributions from people. The mandal’s expenses are entirely borne either through sponsorship or from activists who work for the mandal. The Guruji Talim Mandal’s Ganpati is also the first to arrive in a chariot during the procession as the first two Manache Ganpatis come in a palkhi. Another specialty of the mandal is the use of gulal in the procession. The mandal aids five NGOs that work in tribal areas.

4. Tulshibaug Ganpati

Established in 1901, it is the largest idol among the five Manache Ganpatis of Pune. The 15-foot high idol made of fibre glass is known as the ‘Hemadpanthi Moorthy’. This year, the mandal has focused on the theme of Swananda Lok, the residence of lord Ganesha, under artist Swapnil Sarpale. According to its vice-president Vinayak Kadam, the chariot for the procession is based on the Shri Gaja Mukha Rath.

On its premises, the mandal performs the ‘Brahmanspati yukta yadnya’ every morning from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm after which the maha aarti takes place. The mandal offers the services of an ambulance and has a first-aid kit, besides a room for breastfeeding women. Eight to 10 security guards control the crowd, apart from police constables, and the mandal has around 15 CCTV cameras in place.

5. Kesari Wada Ganpati

Founded by Lokmanya Tilak, the Kesari Wada retains its century-old tradition and is considered to be the fifth revered Ganesh mandal in the city. As a tradition, it does not display any decoration, but emphasises the organisation of cultural events and educational programmes. This year, its theme is cultural and has been designed by Indutai Tilak Kala Kendra. Sculptor Gokhale has created the shadu murthi of Kesari Wada Ganpati.

The first procession of this Ganpati is from Ramanbaug to Kesari wada. Every evening it holds a cultural programme organised by the Kesari Maratha Trust. The mandal seeks no donation, but manages its expenses through the trust as well as sponsorships. The mandal has organised over 100 blood donation camps during the festive days and distributed Covid-19 kits to newspaper sellers.

After having missed full-fledged Ganeshotsav celebrations for two years, devotees have been eagerly awaiting the darshan of lord Ganesha and have been turning up in larger numbers than ever before. According to the mandal organisers, the response is manifold compared to the pre-Covid times and they expect more people to visit in the final days of the festival.