Ganeshotsav amid Covid: Pune’s mandals tone down decor, to livestream rituals and cultural events

Small pandals with minimal decorations and online streaming of darshan and daily prayers are some of the steps taken by Pune’s prominent Ganpati mandals to ensure a safe Ganeshotsav during Covid times. Along with the police and volunteers, the mandals will keep a check on gatherings around the pandals.

Prashant Tikar, treasurer of Tambdi Jogeshwari Ganpati, the second Manache Ganpati in the city, said that they have kept the decorations modest to not attract a crowd. “Our preparations are almost as they were last year – the mandap is small and decorated with flower garlands. Keeping in mind the concerns about Covid, no one is allowed to enter the mandap. At the least, the devotees can have a ‘mukh darshan’ from the street at a distance but we urge them to see the live telecast at home. Processions are not allowed hence the ‘aagman’ will be toned down,” he said.

Tikar said with their second edition of ‘Online Samvad Sammelan’, they will interact with some prominent faces of the city on a variety of topics during the ten-day festival.

Tulshibaug Ganpati, the fourth Manache Ganpati and the pioneer of large-sized idols in the city, witnesses a unique theme every year. This year, they have simplified their arrangements, said Nitin Pandit, treasurer. “The mandal is more than a century old and this year, the committee members traced the years of decorations that have been done at Tulshibaug. The technology and resources in the yesteryears were very different. We interviewed people who were involved, artisans who were part and have compiled it in a video format. The clip, titled ‘Shilpkarancha Ganpati’ (Artist’s Ganpati) will be made available online for public viewing for the ten days of the festival,” he said.

One of the oldest mandals, Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Mandal, is bringing the Ganeshotsav festivities home with a stellar line-up of Javed Ali, Pandit Anand Bhate, Priyanka Barve, Anandi Joshi and many more. “We urge people to stay home and seek Ganesha’s blessings online. Meanwhile, for our second edition of the cultural engagements, we will be uploading a pre-recorded clip of our cultural activities. People can enjoy the programmes safely from their homes,” said Punit Balan, president of the mandal.

Sunil Kunjir, president of Garud Ganpati in Narayan Peth, said that apart from guidelines from administration, lack of sponsorships and donations also played a part. “There is an economic setback owing to the pandemic. Asking for donations did not seem a good idea when people are struggling financially,” he said. good in light of the financial struggles of the fellow people. Daily aartis (prayers) and rangoli will be done by a handful of people while devotees can view it virtually,” he said.

