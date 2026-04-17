Ganeshkhind Road’s green cover stands under immediate threat; activists prepped to make a difference

As the axes are being sharpened to cut down 529 trees, voices of protest are growing louder. On April 18 and 19, Ganeshkhind Road will become a site of support for trees, some of which have been standing for around a century.
“The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is planning to increase the width of Ganeshkhind Road from 36 metre to 45 metre. The fate of 529 heritage trees is at stake,” says Ameet Singh, academic and activist.
Cutting arguments
It has been a protracted battle between environmental-minded citizens and the civic body for the lungs of Ganeshkhind Road. In April, 2024, for instance, the Bombay High Court heard a case filed by Pune NGO Parisar. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) was permitted to remove trees on Ganeshkhind Road for the construction of the flyover. Among the conditions were that trees must be transplanted rather than cut and there must be compensatory plantation of 5,000 trees, with 95 per cent survival rate to be assured by PMC. Parisar had to go back to court with a contempt petition alleging non-compliance of the court’s order.
“Over the years, we have been to the National Green Tribunal, the Supreme Court and back to the Bombay High Court,” says Singh. The PMC has set a deadline of April 23 for people to object to the tree felling, after which there will be a physical hearing. “In the physical hearing, we will fight tooth and nail to save these trees, and we will ensure that there is a rollback. Else, we will not have a choice but to move court,” adds Singh. Many activists, like him, feel that the people of Pune do not raise their voices against tree felling until after it is done and they are moved by the sight of a stump where a grand old tree once stood.
It is a part of the effort to get as many objections as can be registered that Ganeshkhind Road is set to become really noisy over the weekend – and it will not be the sound of traffic. Instead, environment-conscious people will come to the road to map the trees on iNaturalist, a global, community-powered app that is promoting citizen science, among other nature-based activities. “This involves a simple process of taking a photo of a tree and recording its species and girth, among others. A lot of times, the PMC misrepresent data in their dockets. Then, we don’t have a choice but to undertake re-mapping exercises as evidence,” says Singh.
Fighting with Art
Chaitanya Modak is among the artists who will be creating works on the trees of Ganeshkhind Road. He is planning a 4x6ft canvas, possibly featuring a protector deity. Individual artists, not under any banner, will be spread across the space and turn the green cover into a muse for the canvas. “The trees on the stretch have seen the history of Pune, from the Chapekar Brothers to many other incidents that have happened on Ganeshkhind Road. In the era of social media reels and quick clicks, there is a slowness to the making of art.
When you are sitting down and sketching a tree, there’s also a part of me which is invested in it. It is with feeling that we will attempt to capture the character and personality of the tree,” says Modak, adding that he will be drawing heavily from his own cultural influences that holds that universal life expresses itself from a stone to a tree to an animal.
Story continues below this ad
The colours of painters will be accompanied by the notes of musicians. Swapnil Thakur aka Indian One Man Symphony has been inspired to create a song for the occasion: Hare bhare ped hai tere/ pakshi laal gulal/ nadiyan tumse hi jeevan hai/ baaki sab kankal. The song captures the importance of ecosystems for sustaining human life. “Artists get inspired by nature. We cannot be living detached from our roots. Right now, the scenario is such that we are not appreciating the beauty of nature, as a result of which we are losing empathy as human beings,” says Thakur.
Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life.
Professional Background
Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint.
Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series).
Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators.
Recent Notable Articles (December 2025)
Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season:
1. Climate & Environment
"Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week.
"How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site.
"Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner.
2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage
"Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle.
"Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport.
"The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle.
3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc"
"Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema.
"Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups.
"How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor.
Signature Style
Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune.
X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More