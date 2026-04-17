Ganeshkhind Road’s green cover stands under immediate threat; activists prepped to make a difference

As the axes are being sharpened to cut down 529 trees, voices of protest are growing louder. On April 18 and 19, Ganeshkhind Road will become a site of support for trees, some of which have been standing for around a century.

“The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is planning to increase the width of Ganeshkhind Road from 36 metre to 45 metre. The fate of 529 heritage trees is at stake,” says Ameet Singh, academic and activist.

Cutting arguments

It has been a protracted battle between environmental-minded citizens and the civic body for the lungs of Ganeshkhind Road. In April, 2024, for instance, the Bombay High Court heard a case filed by Pune NGO Parisar. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) was permitted to remove trees on Ganeshkhind Road for the construction of the flyover. Among the conditions were that trees must be transplanted rather than cut and there must be compensatory plantation of 5,000 trees, with 95 per cent survival rate to be assured by PMC. Parisar had to go back to court with a contempt petition alleging non-compliance of the court’s order.