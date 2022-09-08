Ganesh visarjan: Pune police to deploy 8000, CCTVs and special squads on procession routes

As Pune gets ready to bid adieu to Ganpati Friday, the police have geared up for the immersion processions of the revered deity’s idols, which mark the end of the Ganesh festival, said officials Thursday.

They said the deployment of 8000 police personnel has been planned for Friday morning which will ensure smooth conduct of the processions with the help of a widespread CCTV camera network, special squads, and traffic restrictions at various places in Pune.

The Pune police have said that in addition to over 1,200 CCTV cameras installed for surveillance in the city as many additional cameras will also be installed on the important procession routes of the Ganesh Visarjan. Along with staff from the local police stations, additional staff from police headquarters, city police commissionerate and allied branches, and reserved police will also be deployed bringing the deployment of the force to that of around 8000 personnel and officers.

This will be accompanied by companies of the State Reserve Police Force, the Home Guard, and a large number of citizen volunteers. The deployment will be headed by Pune Commissioner of Police Amitabh Gupta and Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Karnik and will be coordinated by four additional commissioners, 10 deputy commissioners, over 23 assistant commissioners, and 138 police inspectors.

It will comprise around 625 assistant inspectors and sub-inspectors and 7500 personnel. Multiple Quick Response Teams, Riot Control Vehicles, bomb detection and disposal squads, dog squads, and anti-chain snatching teams will also be deployed.

Officials said the entire staff of the traffic control branch will be on the roads to man the traffic and processions. Various roads in the central part of Pune which are part of the main procession will either remain closed for traffic or will see traffic diversions, they added.

Ambulances and fire tenders will be kept on stand-by at various locations in the city. Officials said that watch towers have been set up at various places in the city.