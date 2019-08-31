Ganesh mandals in Pune allowed to use loudspeakers till midnight on 6 festival days

In news that’s bound to bring cheer to Ganesh mandal members in the city, Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil on Friday said mandals in Pune will be allowed to use loudspeakers and Dolby systems till midnight on six days during the festival. This year, the mandals will get two extra days compared to last year, when permission to use loudspeakers was granted for only four days.

The use of loudspeakers during Ganesh festivals is a contentious issue in Pune, a city where the public celebration of Ganesh festival dates as far back as 125 years and which is home to over 3,000 mandals. Many Ganesh mandal members have protested against rules against loudspeakers and demanded relaxation of the restrictions, saying they should be allowed to enjoy the festival.

Incidentally, Patil had implemented a ‘Dolby-free Ganesh festival’ campaign in 2017 and 2018 in Kolhapur, as the guardian minister of the district, despite stiff opposition from politicians and Ganesh mandal members. He had claimed that the ‘Dolby-free festival’ had created history and it would gradually spread to the rest of the state.

Patil, who is the state revenue minister and state BJP unit chief, was appointed the district guardian minister of Pune earlier this year. “It must be clarified that we are not against Dolby systems. The mandal members should remember that the administration or the police is not against their enjoyment. Dolby is a musical system and we have nothing against it. What needs to be controlled are the decibel levels. If they are violated, the police are bound to take action,” said Patil on Friday.

He said that the administration has decided to allow the use of loudspeaker and other sound systems for six days during the festival, which will be held between September 2 and 12.

“The rule banning use of loudspeakers after10 pm will be relaxed for six days, from September 7 to 12, instead of the four days last year… we have done this to expel the notion among the youth that the administration is against Ganesh mandals and their celebrations,” said Patil.

“The administration is not here to trouble you. It’s not here to dampen your celebrations,” he promised the Ganesh mandals.