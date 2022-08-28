scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

Ganesh Mandal scraps politically-themed decorations featuring replicas of Shinde, Uddhav

The move came after Pune City Police pointed out that the mandal had only been given permission for flower decorations.

The artiste had created statues of Shinde and Thackeray as part of it. (Express Photo)

A day after it was revealed that a Ganesh Mandal in Pune was planning to depict the recent political turmoil in the state with the theme Satta Manthan, which would feature statues of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the mandal has called off the plan.

The Narendra Ganesh mandal had earlier asked artiste Satish Taru to create mandal decorations on the theme of Satta Manthan.

The artiste had created statues of Shinde and Thackeray as part of it.

“I have been told by the Ganesh Mandal that they will not be using a political theme. I have stopped working on it,” he told The Indian Express. Taru said many members of the Ganesh Mandal didn’t want the political theme.

Ganesh Mandals across Pune decorate their pandals based on various themes including historical events, cultural, social and political issues, and topics related to defence and science. Continuing with this tradition, the mandal had decided to depict the state’s biggest political event of the year: Eknath Shinde rebelling against then Chief Minister Thackeray, joining hands with the BJP and eventually becoming the chief minister himself.

“They explained to me the theme of political churning that took place in the state during the whole rebellion episode. It (the decorations) are being done on the lines of the mythological Samudra Manthan. In a short while, I have tried to achieve the best I can,” Taru had said on Friday.

In the past, the city has seen statues of various prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Narenda Modi, being made as part of Ganesh Festival celebrations, said Taru.

Senior Police Inspector Rajendra Landge of Faraskhana police station said, “While seeking permission from police, the Narendra Ganesh Mandal had stated they would be displaying decoration of flowers during Ganesh Festival and accordingly, permission was granted to them. But later, when we came to know that the Ganesh Mandal was planning a political theme instead of flower decorations, we held a meeting with its office-bearers and activists on Saturday morning. During the meeting, Ganesh Mandal activists dropped their idea. But police have not given any letter denying permission to the Ganesh Mandal.”

First published on: 28-08-2022 at 03:57:37 am
For Anjar residents, memories of dreadful quake hauntingly fresh

