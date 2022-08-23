Ganesh mandal seeks permission to organise play on killing of Afzal Khan by Shivaji Maharaj, cops deny nod

A controversy has erupted after Pune City Police denied permission to a Ganesh Mandal in the city to hold live performance of a play, Afzal Khanacha Vadh, based on the killing of Adilshahi commander Afzal Khan by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the foot of Pratapgad fort in Maharashtra in 1659.

The mandal, ‘Sangam Tarun Mandal Sarvajanik Ganesh Utsav’, had submitted a letter to the Kothrud police station on August 11, seeking permission to hold a performance of the play during the upcoming Ganesh festival.

The letter was signed by the mandal president, advocate, MNS leader and former corporator Kishor Shinde, and executive president Sanjay Kale. Along with the letter, the Ganesh mandal also submitted the script of the play to the police and assured in writing that all rules laid down by the government would be followed while celebrating the festival.

But on August 20, Senior Inspector Mahendra Jagtap of the Kothrud police station responded to the Ganesh Mandal in writing, saying permission for the play has been denied.

In this letter, Jagtap stated that there have been law and order problems in the past due to similar performances. He further mentioned that the possibility of law and order issues due to this play cannot be ruled out. So, the permission was denied, stated the letter.

Asked if any person or outfit had objected to the play, Inspector Jagtap said, “We have not received any objections. But there have been law and order problems in the past over similar issues. So, we have denied permission. It was done as per the guidelines to prevent any law and order problems during the Ganesh festival.”

Speaking to The Indian Express, Jagtap pointed out communal clashes that broke out in Miraj town of Sangli district following a controversy during the Ganesh festival in 2009 over erection of an arc depicting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj killing Afzal Khan.

Members of the Ganesh mandal, however, said the killing of Afzal Khan by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a well-known historic fact and an inspiring incident, which has been shown in several films and TV serials in the past.

“It is shocking that police have denied us permission to show an important historical incident about the bravery of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj… We will hold a performance of the play during Ganesh festival. We are hopeful that police will allow us to do so,” said Sanjay Kale.

Kishor Shinde said, “We have written letters to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today, asking them to take serious note of this issue. MNS MLA Pramod alias Raju Patil will also be taking up the matter with the government. We will also meet the Pune police commissioner to seek permission again.”