Ganesh immersion: At 105.2 decibels, Pune’s Laxmi Road records noisiest celebrations since 2013

While Pune’s Laxmi Road saw the noisiest Ganesh immersion celebrations since 2013 this year, at 105.2 decibels (dB), Khanduji Baba Chowk recorded an alarming 128 decibels at 8 am on Saturday, a team from College of Engineering Pune (COEP) Technological University has found.

As Pune celebrated the 10-day Ganesh festival with great fanfare after a two-year pandemic-induced gap of muted festivities, noise levels frequently crossed the maximum permissible limit of 60-65 decibels.

Noise levels in different places across Pune Noise levels in different places across Pune

“This year, Puneites and Ganesh festival enthusiasts from different places were eager to participate…it was a mix of traditional instruments like dhol tasha and music played by DJs that led to the cacophony,” Dr Mahesh Shindikar, assistant professor of biology at COEP Technological University, said.

Shindikar and his team of students have been conducting sound monitoring exercises at 10 locations along Laxmi Road for over two decades now, he told The Indian Express. After the Ganesh immersion processions began, the university team systematically recorded noise levels every four hours from Friday noon till 8 am on Saturday. While the average noise level recorded across 10 locations was at 105.2 dB, the level at Belbaug Chowk was 102.8 dB, 104.9 dB at Ganpati, 103.2 dB at Limbraj, 113.1 dB at Kunthe, 112.6 dB at Umbrya, 101.6 dB at Gokhale, 102.4 dB at Shedge, 103.8 dB at Holkar, 105.3 dB at Tilak and 102.2 dB at Khandoji.

“While the lowest noise level of 64 decibels recorded at 4 pm on Friday (Sept 9) was at Khanduji Baba Chowk, at 8 am on Saturday (September 10), the noise levels had shot up to 128.5 decibels, which was dangerous. Our team also observed that several residents in the area were affected by the constant noise levels and found the environment unbearable,” Dr Shindikar said.

The permissible noise limit for a residential, commercial and industrial area is 55, 65 and 75 decibels, respectively. According to the Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, noise over 70 dB over a prolonged period of time may start to damage one’s hearing and loud noise above 120 dB can cause immediate harm to one’s ears.

This year, the COEP team also measured and recorded noise levels from 7 pm to 9 pm for 10 days across the city before the day of the immersion and recorded noise levels at an average of 80-90 decibels. The last time such high levels were recorded was in 2013 when the average noise level on the concluding day of the Ganesh festival immersion procession was 109.3 dB.

Advertisement

Over the years, an increasing awareness about the ill effects of noise pollution saw noise levels gradually decreasing, and in 2019, the average noise level during the Ganesh immersion procession had dropped to 86.2 dB. Two years of the Covid pandemic saw a further dip with noise levels falling to less than 60dB.