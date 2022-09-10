scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

Ganesh immersion procession in Pune concludes after 31 hours

The immersion procession this year started with the rituals of the first manacha (prominent) Ganapati, the Kasba Ganpati Ganesh Mandal at 10.02 am on Friday. The procession was on even after 4 pm on Saturday.

Pune Ganesh immersion, Pune Ganesha immersion procession, idols immersion, Pune news, Pune city news, Pune, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsGanesh idol from Akhil Mandai Ganpati Mandal at Alka Chowk on its way for immersion on Saturday morning. Arul Horizon

Except for a few minor incidents, the Ganesh immersion procession in the city passed off peacefully and concluded after nearly 31 hours. There were no Ganesh immersion processions in the past two years due to the Covid-19 outbreak. This year, citizens turned out in huge numbers on the various procession routes in the city.

In 2019, the Ganesh immersion procession concluded after 24 hours and seven minutes. And in 2018, it ended after 26 hours and 36 minutes. In 2017, the immersion procession ended after 28 hours and five minutes, in 2016, it was after 28 hours and 30 minutes and in 2015, it concluded after 28 hours and 55 minutes. In 2014, the procession ended after 29 hours and 15 minutes.

This year, the procession took even more time to conclude. However, a press release issued on Saturday by the city police stated that the procession ended after 28 hours and 29 minutes.

The immersion procession this year started with the rituals of the first manacha (prominent) Ganapati, the Kasba Ganpati Ganesh Mandal at 10.02 am on Friday. The procession was on even after 4 pm on Saturday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without i...Premium
Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without i...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— Mohenjo Daro to Internati...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— Mohenjo Daro to Internati...
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetingsPremium
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetings
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...Premium
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

All five ‘manache’ Ganpati mandals took out processions via Lakshmi Road, the main Ganesh immersion procession route in the city. As stated in the press release issued by the city police, the idol of the Kasba Ganpati mandal (first manacha Ganpati) was immersed on Nateshwar Ghat at 4.15 pm, the Tambdi Jogeshwari Mandal (second manacha Ganpati) at 5.37 pm, Guruji Talim Mandal (third manacha Ganpati) at 7.27 pm, Tulshibag Ganpati Mandal (fourth manacha Ganpati) at 8.01 pm, Kesari Wada Ganpati (fifth manacha Ganpati) at 8.45 pm.  Also, the idol of historic Bhau Rangari Ganesh Mandal was immersed at the Panchaleshwar Ghat around 9.35 am on Saturday. The Akhil Mandai Ganpati Mandal also immersed its idol at 10.30 am. The idol of the famous Dagdusheth Ganpati Halwai Mandal was immersed at 11.20 am, on Saturday.

According to the police, 608 Ganesh mandals took out processions on four major routes including Lakshmi Road, Tilak Road, Kumthekar Road and Kelkar Road. Besides the idols of 2,235 Ganesh mandals, 3,01,601 individual idols were immersed following processions in other parts of the city. A huge police force was deployed across the city to maintain the law and order situation.

Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta was seen monitoring the situation along with other senior officers. A video of Gupta’s arguments with Navnath Mitra Mandal over playing loud music at Tilak Chowk went viral.

Advertisement

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Noise norms went for a toss as huge loudspeakers were used by Ganesh mandals during the processions. Incidents of mobile phone thefts and a few minor quarrels were also reported.

Meanwhile, the ‘Dhol Tasha Pathaks’ and other traditional performances were seen during the procession. Film and political personalities, and foreign nationals were also seen participating in the procession.

More from Pune
Advertisement

Meanwhile, Cops on duty, including some senior police officers, enjoyed dancing in uniform for some time after the Ganesh immersion processions concluded peacefully on Saturday evening.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 10-09-2022 at 11:33:39 pm
Next Story

At least 20 dead during Ganesh immersions in state: DGP office

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without its flaws
Express Opinion

Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without its flaws

Premium
VHP hits back at Shazia Ilmi: BJP must come clean on Bilkis convicts issue

VHP hits back at Shazia Ilmi: BJP must come clean on Bilkis convicts issue

Yogendra Yadav’s journey: ‘Cong must die’ to ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, AAP to Swaraj India

Yogendra Yadav’s journey: ‘Cong must die’ to ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, AAP to Swaraj India

Congress, BJP spar over video of Rahul's interaction with Christian priest

Congress, BJP spar over video of Rahul's interaction with Christian priest

6th shooter Deepak Mundi arrested from near Bengal-Nepal border
Moosewala murder case

6th shooter Deepak Mundi arrested from near Bengal-Nepal border

ED recovers Rs 7 crore from premises linked to Kolkata businessman
App fraud case

ED recovers Rs 7 crore from premises linked to Kolkata businessman

Shikara: The better film about the Kashmir conflict

Shikara: The better film about the Kashmir conflict

Premium
Prince William now owns the Oval cricket ground: here's how

Prince William now owns the Oval cricket ground: here's how

When Hrithik told SRK he'd been 'displaced' as biggest star: 'It became shameless'

When Hrithik told SRK he'd been 'displaced' as biggest star: 'It became shameless'

Britain has a new monarch. How flags, currency, the anthem will change

Britain has a new monarch. How flags, currency, the anthem will change

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 10: Latest News
Advertisement