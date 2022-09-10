Ganesh immersion procession in Pune concludes after 31 hours

Except for a few minor incidents, the Ganesh immersion procession in the city passed off peacefully and concluded after nearly 31 hours. There were no Ganesh immersion processions in the past two years due to the Covid-19 outbreak. This year, citizens turned out in huge numbers on the various procession routes in the city.

In 2019, the Ganesh immersion procession concluded after 24 hours and seven minutes. And in 2018, it ended after 26 hours and 36 minutes. In 2017, the immersion procession ended after 28 hours and five minutes, in 2016, it was after 28 hours and 30 minutes and in 2015, it concluded after 28 hours and 55 minutes. In 2014, the procession ended after 29 hours and 15 minutes.

This year, the procession took even more time to conclude. However, a press release issued on Saturday by the city police stated that the procession ended after 28 hours and 29 minutes.

The immersion procession this year started with the rituals of the first manacha (prominent) Ganapati, the Kasba Ganpati Ganesh Mandal at 10.02 am on Friday. The procession was on even after 4 pm on Saturday.

All five ‘manache’ Ganpati mandals took out processions via Lakshmi Road, the main Ganesh immersion procession route in the city. As stated in the press release issued by the city police, the idol of the Kasba Ganpati mandal (first manacha Ganpati) was immersed on Nateshwar Ghat at 4.15 pm, the Tambdi Jogeshwari Mandal (second manacha Ganpati) at 5.37 pm, Guruji Talim Mandal (third manacha Ganpati) at 7.27 pm, Tulshibag Ganpati Mandal (fourth manacha Ganpati) at 8.01 pm, Kesari Wada Ganpati (fifth manacha Ganpati) at 8.45 pm. Also, the idol of historic Bhau Rangari Ganesh Mandal was immersed at the Panchaleshwar Ghat around 9.35 am on Saturday. The Akhil Mandai Ganpati Mandal also immersed its idol at 10.30 am. The idol of the famous Dagdusheth Ganpati Halwai Mandal was immersed at 11.20 am, on Saturday.

According to the police, 608 Ganesh mandals took out processions on four major routes including Lakshmi Road, Tilak Road, Kumthekar Road and Kelkar Road. Besides the idols of 2,235 Ganesh mandals, 3,01,601 individual idols were immersed following processions in other parts of the city. A huge police force was deployed across the city to maintain the law and order situation.

Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta was seen monitoring the situation along with other senior officers. A video of Gupta’s arguments with Navnath Mitra Mandal over playing loud music at Tilak Chowk went viral.

Noise norms went for a toss as huge loudspeakers were used by Ganesh mandals during the processions. Incidents of mobile phone thefts and a few minor quarrels were also reported.

Meanwhile, the ‘Dhol Tasha Pathaks’ and other traditional performances were seen during the procession. Film and political personalities, and foreign nationals were also seen participating in the procession.

Meanwhile, Cops on duty, including some senior police officers, enjoyed dancing in uniform for some time after the Ganesh immersion processions concluded peacefully on Saturday evening.