Ganesh festival: Heavy vehicle bans, traffic diversions in Pimpri-Chinchwad

Ahead of the Ganesh festival, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police in Pune have imposed temporary heavy-vehicle entry bans and announced diversions and alternative routes to keep traffic moving smoothly in the city during the celebration beginning September 14.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic Branch), Vikrant Deshmukh, directed officials to install information signboards and barricades at major intersections and urged residents and vehicle users to cooperate with the police to prevent traffic jams.

On peak crowding and immersion days—September 14, 19, 20, 24, and 25—a 24-hour entry ban will apply to all types of heavy vehicles on designated routes. On the remaining days of the festival period, the restriction will remain active daily from 5 pm to 12 am.