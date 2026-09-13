Ganesh festival: Heavy vehicle bans, traffic diversions in Pimpri-Chinchwad

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Ahead of the Ganesh festival, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police in Pune have imposed temporary heavy-vehicle entry bans and announced diversions and alternative routes to keep traffic moving smoothly in the city during the celebration beginning September 14.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic Branch), Vikrant Deshmukh, directed officials to install information signboards and barricades at major intersections and urged residents and vehicle users to cooperate with the police to prevent traffic jams.
On peak crowding and immersion days—September 14, 19, 20, 24, and 25—a 24-hour entry ban will apply to all types of heavy vehicles on designated routes. On the remaining days of the festival period, the restriction will remain active daily from 5 pm to 12 am.
The restrictions will apply across 60 major roads in key traffic divisions including Bhosari, Nigdi, Pimpri, Bavdhan, Wakad, Sangvi, Hinjawadi IT Park, Dehu Road, Chikhali, and Dighi-Alandi.
Major routes leading to the main Pimpri Market, Morya Gosavi area, Thergaon Ghat area, Dange Chowk–Wakad Road, Kalewadi–Rahatani, IT Park Hinjawadi, and Alandi have been completely closed to heavy vehicle movement, the DCP said.
Emergency services such as the fire department, ambulances, police, and other essential service vehicles are exempt from this entry ban.
Traffic changes in key divisions
* Hinjawadi IT Park and Pimpri divisions: From September 20 to 25, between 4 pm and 12 am, traffic in Hinjawadi Phase-1, Tata Tee Junction, Phase 1, and the Shivaji Chowk area will be diverted towards Laxmi Chowk and Kasturi Chowk. In Pimpri, on the main immersion day, Kalewadi Bridge, Deluxe Chowk, Karachi Chowk, and Shagun Chowk routes will remain closed. Traffic will operate via Bhatnagar and Smashanbhumi Chowk instead.
* Nigdi and Chinchwad divisions: On September 25, routes from Ahinsa Chowk to Chapekar Chowk and Dalvinagar Bridge, and from Bhoi Aali towards Chapekar Chowk will be closed. Drivers should travel via Link Road, Bijlinagar, and Khandoba Maal routes.
* Bhosari and Chikhali divisions: From September 14 to September 25, PMPML bus entry through the intersection under the Bhosari flyover will be restricted during specified hours. These buses will be diverted via Panjarpol or Magazine Chowk. Traffic heading towards Phugewadi from Khadki via Harris Bridge will be routed through the Grade Separator. In the Chikhali area, traffic on Alandi Road has been diverted towards Bharatmata Chowk.
* Talegaon division: On September 20, heavy vehicles are banned between Talegaon and HP Chowk; they have been diverted via Vadgaon Phata, Navalakh Umbre, and Chakan. Additionally, routes near Maruti Mandir Chowk, Jijamata Chowk, and the Dolasnath Mandir area will remain closed.
* Sangvi and Wakad divisions: On September 20, private vehicles will be banned between Maheshwari Chowk, Old Sangvi Road, Kranti Chowk, and Famous Chowk in Sangvi; commuters heading towards Aundh will need to use the Katepuram and Mayurnagari routes. In Wakad, traffic on Datt Mandir Road will be diverted towards Kaverinagar and Kaspate Wasti from September 23 to 25.
* Nigdi and Chinchwad divisions: On September 25, routes from Ahinsa Chowk to Chapekar Chowk, Dalvinagar Bridge, and vehicles coming from Bhoi Aali towards Chapekar Chowk will be fully closed. Drivers should travel via Link Road, Bijlinagar, and Khandoba Maal routes.