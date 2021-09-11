Maharashtra: Cultural events, rituals and aarti go online as housing societies celebrate Ganesh festival

In cooperative housing societies of Pimpri-Chinchwad, Ganesh festival this year has gone online. With Covid-19 restrictions in place for the second year in a row, the festivities continue but in a subdued manner. Most societies which used to hold grand cultural festivals have since then moved them online, with only the participants allowed to come to the venue.

Last year, most societies had curtailed their festivities and conducted only the symbolic rituals. This year, vaccination and the thinning tail of the pandemic’s second wave has led to some relaxation in guidelines, with societies holding the festivals in a controlled manner.

Sanjeevan Sangle, chairman of the Chikali Moshi Cooperative Housing Societies Federation, said they have asked societies to follow each and every Covid-19 protocol while celebrating the festival. From the size of idols to the number of people who can be present for the aarti, the housing societies are trying to follow the protocols set by the state government and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation.

“Societies which are holding cultural events have been asked to live-stream them with only the participants allowed to be present at the venue. Similarly, in case of aartis, we have asked them to ensure only minimum number of participants are allowed in the venue, with others watching it online, “ he said.

Sangle said the civic body has banned rallies or processions during installation and immersion of the idol.

At Kendriya Vihar Cooperative Housing Society, Subhash Gargote, secretary of the society, said this year they have allowed the festival to be held but with strict Covid protocols in place.

“We have made it clear that the aartis should not attract crowds. Those who wish to sponsor the aartis have to book the same a day in advance and only a handful of people will be allowed to be present,” he said.