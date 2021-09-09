Ganesh festival 2021: Pune bars 4-wheelers on Bajirao Road, Shivaji Road

Ahead of the 10-day Ganesh festival, the Traffic Control Branch of Pune City Police has issued executive orders to divert four-wheelers and heavy vehicles from two arterial roads in central Pune — Bajirao Road and Shivaji Road. The road diversions will be in force from the morning of September 9 till the night of September 19.

Ganesh Festival will be celebrated this year from September 10 to September 19. These 10 days see a significant increase in traffic volume on key areas in central Pune like Mandai, Bajirao Road, Kelkar Road, Laxmi Road, Tilak Road and Kumthekar Road.

To avoid traffic congestion in these areas, the traffic control branch has issued orders to divert the traffic of four-wheelers and heavy vehicles from Bajirao Road and Shivaji Road.

Vehicles from Shivaji Road to Swargate till take the route of SG Barve Chowk, Khandojibaba Chowk and Tilak Road. Traffic from Appa Balwant Chowk to Budhwar Chowk will be diverted via Bajirao Road.

Vehicles from Puram Chowk to Shivajinagar via Bajirao road will be diverted via Alka Talkies Chowk and Fergusson College Road. Traffic from Shanipar to Mandai will remain closed for vehicles and only open for pedestrians.

Pune City police have earlier issued a Model Code of Conduct for the Mandals for the celebration of the Ganesh festival. While completely imposing a ban on any type of procession, police have said that the number of devotees attending poojas should not exceed five and have advised usage of online media for those wanting to take darshan.

For peaceful and safe conduct of the festival especially on the COVID-19 pandemic, Pune Municipal Corporation had called a meeting of Ganesh Mandal representatives, elected leaders, civic and administrative officers.