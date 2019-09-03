Ganesh Chaturthi: Lifeguards, fire dept officials to man 125 idol immersion sites in Pune

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has set up facilities for immersion of Ganesh idols at 125 locations, including 18 ghats, across the city to ensure safety of citizens and check pollution of water bodies.

A press statement issued by the civic body said that provision for immersion of idols have been made mostly along Mutha and Mula riverbeds, a canal from Khadakwasla dam and the lakes across in the city.

At 18 ghats alongside the riverbeds, the fire department has deployed 18 staffers and 130 private lifeguards to ensure the safety of citizens. The civic ward offices have deployed private lifeguards at the remaining locations in their respective jurisdiction.

Proper lighting, barricades and ropes to restrict revellers from entering water bodies have also been put up at all the immersion sites, the official press statement said. It added that the civic body has set up a rope across Mutha river in Deccan area for further precaution.

Meanwhile, the PMC has urged the citizens not to go near the water bodies and instead take the help of lifeguards for immersion of idols. It added that boats used for Ganesh idol immersion should not be overcrowded.

The PMC has also discouraged people using PoP (plaster of paris) idols from using ammonium bicarbonate for immersion at water bodies. The civic administration has also appealed to citizens to refrain from dumping floral and other waste in water bodies, and urged them to use the facilities provided at the immersion locations for the same.