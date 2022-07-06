This Ganesh Chaturthi, clay recycling campaign to be launched in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad

Several Pune-based organisations are gearing up to launch ‘Punaravartan’, a clay recycling campaign, in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporation areas during this year’s Ganesh Chaturthi.

Natural clay or ‘shaadu maati’ is a non-renewable natural resource used to make lakhs of clay Ganesh idols each year for Ganesh Chaturthi, Pune-based eCoexist Foundation said in a media release. Post immersion or ‘visarjan’, this sludge either forms a layer at the bottom of water bodies or finds its way back into the soil. “Considering the large scale of the festival, it is a resource that can be of value to the artisans to be reused. This is a much more respectful way of disposing of the idols which otherwise are simply thrown away after the festival,” the release added.

In a collaborative effort, 12 organisations are coming together to launch the campaign to collect clay sludge during Ganesh Chaturthi and send it back to the artisans. The organisations include CEE, Swach, Jeevit Nadi, Oikos, eCoexist, Poornam Ecovision, Global Shapers and Studio Alternatives, Rotary 3030, Paryavaran Gatividhi, Swachh Pune – Swachh Bharat and Radio Big FM .

The collection will take place at residential societies, drop off points across the city, and at a few select ghats this year.

Artisans willing to accept the clay sludge have been identified and it will be transported to them. According to the release, pilot tests have been carried out successfully for the last two years on making idols with recycled clay. “This initiative will help us minimize the amount of fresh clay being mined and it will also keep the river free of external clay deposits from the Ganesh idols,” the release said.

The project is set to be replicated in Nashik by Rotary 3030 and Rotary clubs in other cities are also exploring the concept.