Southern Command holds Investiture Ceremony; gallantry awards presented

THE Investiture Ceremony of the Pune-headquartered Southern Command was conducted at the Madras Engineers Group and Centre at Bengaluru, where gallantry and distinguished service awards were presented to 40 Army personnel and 24 units of the Command for their outstanding contribution in various fields.

The prestigious Investiture Ceremony was held under the aegis of Dakshin Bharat Area on January 12 and 13. Lieutenant General Ajai Kumar Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, presented the gallantry and distinguished service awards.

The ceremony was marked by a march-past by six contingents from Madras Engineers Group and Centre, Madras Regimental Centre, Bombay Engineers Group and Centre, Mahar Regimental Centre, Para Regimental Centre and Arty Centre, Nashik and Hyderabad culminating into many major attractions such as weapon and equipment display, motorcycle display, combat free fall and flypast by Army helicopters from Army Aviation unit.

A press statement from the Southern Command said that the Army Commander, during his address, congratulated all the proud awardees and the recipients of unit appreciation for their meritorious service. “The Army Commander highlighted the critical role of Southern Command being the oldest and the largest command of the Indian Army covering nearly 40 per cent of Indian landmass and spread over nine states and three union territories.”