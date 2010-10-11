Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018

Gaikwad to head MPCC rural dist tourism section

Rajendra Gaikwad has been appointed the Pune rural district president of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committees tourism section.

Written by Express News Service | Pune | Published: October 11, 2010 12:18:33 am
Related News

Rajendra Gaikwad has been appointed the Pune rural district president of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committees tourism section. The official letter of appointment was handed over to Gaikwad by Sunil Zode,president of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee’s tourism section. Rajendra Gaikwad is the managing director of city-based G T Pest Control Pvt Ltd

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now