Gaikwad to head MPCC rural dist tourism section

Written by Express News Service | Pune | Published: October 11, 2010 12:18:33 am
Rajendra Gaikwad has been appointed the Pune rural district president of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committees tourism section. The official letter of appointment was handed over to Gaikwad by Sunil Zode,president of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee’s tourism section. Rajendra Gaikwad is the managing director of city-based G T Pest Control Pvt Ltd
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App