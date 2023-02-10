Age barriers for job are as negative as gender barriers: Dr Gagandeep Kang

Dr Gagandeep Kang, eminent virologist and professor at the department of gastrointestinal sciences at Christian Medical College, Vellore, plans to continue her work on enteric diarrhoeal disease as she takes on a new commitment as Director, Global Health, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in May this year. “I will continue to work in India as well, just that I will not work only in India as I have done for over 30 years now, but will be moving beyond India, to South Asia and Africa. Essentially, where the need is greatest,” Dr Kang told The Indian Express in an interview. Excerpts:

As a woman in science what were the challenges that you faced in your initial years as well as later on?

Plenty, but there is no point in dwelling on the negatives. I also had plenty of great facilitators along the way. I hope that for the people who have done such a brilliant job of taking over and expanding the work I initiated that I was able to remove or reduce hurdles and support their growth.

February 11 is celebrated as International Day of Women and Girls in Science. Confidence and taking risks are important, apart from family support for a career in science. What advice would you give young girls and women who have taken a sabbatical and wish to rejoin?

You bring a unique point of view to the table when you engage in discussion. Being away from a scientific field for a while might mean that you do not necessarily have the last paper in your field at your fingertips. But the maturity and experience you gain during your time away from the field means that you approach your work differently and that has value.

The Covid-19 pandemic saw top scientists across the country sharing their concerns and how important it is to be prepared for any future pandemic. Are you happy with the progress? What needs to be done?

There is always more to be done, but the most important thing is not to forget the lessons from the pandemic about investing in surveillance and universal health care. We also need innovation in manufacturing, science and technology. Preparedness requires flexibility and agility to respond quickly and at scale. The systems that are prepared cannot be built in a day, and should not be allowed to crumble between emergencies. Like defence forces in peacetime, there are plenty of activities for us to engage in between outbreaks that will strengthen our ability to protect our populations.

An international expert has voiced concern about the Covishield vaccine and its alleged cardiovascular side effects. What is your response?

Any risk-benefit analysis shows that during the past two years we have benefited much more from the vaccine than the harm that came from side effects. I understand the pain of people who have family that is harmed by vaccines, but the vaccines have protected most of us from severe disease and death.

What are your views on retirement, especially for those who still have huge potential and a lot to offer to society? What is the way forward?

I think age barriers for a job are as negative as gender barriers. In retiring people at 60 or 65, we lose productive members of society at a time when some may want to stop working but many do not. Obviously, you have to be regularly assessed for competence and the ability to deliver, but that could and should happen at all ages. For me, I love what I do and would like to keep going for as long as I am contributing to research and public health.