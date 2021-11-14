Gag on social media in Pune rural till Nov 20 as Tripura violence protests turn violent

As rallies protesting the alleged communal attack targeting Muslims in Tripura turned violent in certain regions of Maharashtra, the Pune rural police have issued prohibitory orders under CRPC Section 144 against sending or posting messages on social media and messenger platforms which can potentially lead to communal disharmony or law and order situation.

The order states that social media group administrators will also be held responsible for the inflammatory messages posted on these platforms.

The prohibitory orders were issued by Rajesh Deshmukh, Pune district collector, who is administrative incharge of the law and order in areas other than Pune city and Pimpri-Chinchwad police jurisdictions.

The orders will remain in force from November 14 till midnight of November 20. Those found in violation of the order will be liable to prosecution under IPC section 188 (disobeying order promulgated by public servant).

The order prohibits posting of communally inflammatory or objectionable messages on WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and such platforms as well as putting up flex boards and hoardings carrying communally inflammatory messages.

The order reads, “Following various incidents that took place during the bandh called by Raza Academy on the backdrop of the incident in Tripura; communal violence was reported in Amravati, Nanded, Malegaon, Pusad and Karanja. Some anti-social elements can take advantage of this situation and try to create communal disharmony through platforms such as Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter. Thus the prohibitory orders have been issued.”