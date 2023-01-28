Gadkari recalls how he won a bet with Dhirubhai Ambani over Pune-Mumbai e-way cost

UNION MINISTER of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday recalled a “bet” that he had won with industrialist Dhirubhai Ambani before the Pune-Mumbai Expressway was made more than 20 years ago. “I won the bet and could save my moustache,” Gadkari said in Pune on Friday.

Speaking at the 22nd convocation ceremony hosted by Sri Balaji University, (SBUP), Pune, at K N Ranganathan Auditorium, Gadkari said Dhirubhai Ambani was upset with him when he as a state minister had cancelled a tender.

“It was Dhirubhai Ambani’s firm that had submitted the lowest tender of Rs 3,600 crore. But I was emphasising that the expressway can be built for Rs 1,800 crore. Dhirubhai, however, said this was not possible. He strongly disagreed with me, and we argued over it… But I told Dhirubhai that I will make the road for Rs 1,800 crore. I said that if I don’t make the road for Rs 1,800 crore, I will shave off my moustache… We cancelled the costly tender. Ultimately, the expressway was made in two years at a cost of Rs 1,600 crore and I could save my moustache. Dhirubhai then told me, ‘I have lost and you have won’.”

Congratulating the gold medalists, the minister said, “Sharing this room with my upcoming future leaders, I believe that knowledge is the biggest power you can possess. Turning this knowledge into wealth will lead you towards success.”

Marking SBUP’s 25 years of pursuit of excellence offering industry-immersive education, the gathering began with commemorating Late Professor Dr (Col) A Balasubramanian, by unveiling the statue built in his honour. Vice Chancellor, SBUP, Professor Dr G K Shirude and Pro-Chancellor of the university Professor B Paramanadhan also spoke on the occasion.

Gadkari said, “Human relations is the most important aspect in every step of your journey. This is the biggest lesson from the institute of entrepreneurship.”

In his address, Nathan offered the formula for success to the 2020-22 batch, stating, “With the five important phoron (five ingredients) which are Purpose, Integrity, Attitude, Appreciate, and Focus one can easily become successful. Starting with a purpose, which defines your journey, demonstrating integrity through your work, always maintaining the right attitude, appreciating your fellow humans and focusing on your strengths. This is the recipe for success in any field of work.”