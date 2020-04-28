Gadgil uses LAD funds for infra-red thermometers for PMC staff conducting door-to-door surveys

Last month, the state government decided to allow legislators to use their local area development funds to buy medical equipment for public hospitals in the wake of coronavirus. (Express photo: Ashish Kale) Last month, the state government decided to allow legislators to use their local area development funds to buy medical equipment for public hospitals in the wake of coronavirus. (Express photo: Ashish Kale)

After his move to spend local area development (LAD) funds to buy medical equipment for hospitals, Congress MLC Anant Gadgil on Tuesday handed over infra-red thermometers to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for the civic body team conducting door-to-door surveys for COVID-19.

“Corporator Arvind Shinde expressed the need for infra-red thermometers to be used during door-to-door survey by the PMC staff. I got the approval of Rs. seven lakh from the local area development fund for the thermometers within two days, and they were delivered today,” Gadgil said.

Around 100 infra-red thermometers have been handed over, and the team is being trained on how to use them, he added.

Assistant Medical Officer Vaishali Jadhav said the thermometers for the survey team will help identify suspect COVID-19 patients, instead of merely relying on information given by the citizens.

Last month, the state government decided to allow legislators to use their local area development funds to buy medical equipment for public hospitals in the wake of coronavirus. In a government resolution, the state Finance Department said, “Legislators can purchase medical equipment and necessary items for hospitals. Legislators can spend Rs. 50 lakh for the purpose.”

The GR added that legislators can spend funds for the purchase of infra-red thermometers, personal protection equipment (PPE) kits, coronavirus testing kits, ICU ventilators, face masks, gloves and santitisers for hospital staff, besides setting up isolation or quarantine wards.

Gadgil has been spending on government hospitals from his LAD fund. “…I have been spending the funds to upgrade facilities in government-run Sassoon hospital,” he said.

