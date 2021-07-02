Gadchiroli Police trace Maoist dump, find Rs 15 lakh cash and explosive items

Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal has congratulated his forces for the success and has said that recovery of the cash and explosive material had dealt a blow to the Naxals.

Gadchiroli Police have recovered Rs 15.96 lakh and a host of items used to carry out explosions from a Maoist dump unearthed by them.

“Police were successful in tracing a Naxal dump in the forest near Kudri village in the jurisdiction of Halewara outpost in Etapalli tahsil. They have recovered cash of Rs 15.96 lakh, four electric buttons, one switch, three detonators, two wire bundles, one walkie-talkie, pamphlets, banners, bags and other material from it,” read a press note by Gadchiroli Police on Friday.

Police said the source of the cash was “extortion money extracted by Naxals from tendu leave contractors.”

Police generally get information about Naxal dumps from surrendered cadres. In fact, many a times the surrender is a quid pro quo process where the police agree to a surrender request in exchange for some vital and verifiable information provided by cadres willing to surrender.

Last month, two woman Naxals had surrendered before the Gadchiroli Police.