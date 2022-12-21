G20 meet: Pune civic body’s move to spend money on artificial trees draws flak

The move by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) of putting up decorative artificial trees across select roads to beautify the city ahead of the G20 meet has come under criticism from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The AAP has slammed the civic administration for spending public money on artificial trees and ignoring the depleting green cover of the area.

The civic body will spend Rs 20 lakh on this decorative exercise in the wake of the G20 meet in the city scheduled on January 16 and 17.

“The PMC is taking 100 artificial trees on rent at a cost of Rs 20,000 for a week. This is part of efforts to beautify the city during the visit of foreign delegates for the G20 meet. They will be placed alongside the road from the airport to Senapati Bapat road,” said Srinivas Kandul, chief engineer of PMC.

However, the AAP has taken a dig at the civic administration for spending money to “please the foreign delegates”. “The cutting of trees reducing the green cover is on the rise in the city. The PMC is unable to check it and is instead spending money on artificial trees,” said Seema Gutte of AAP.

The AAP has written to the civic body urging them to focus on sustainable development.

As part of the global event, the civic body has been entrusted with the responsibility of improving and beautifying the infrastructure during the visit. It includes repairing roads, and footpaths, cleaning the roads, and beautifying them on the route from where the delegates are likely to travel from Airport, Ganeshkhind road, Senapati Bapat road, Baner, Balewadi, Sinhagad road and Mumbai-Bengaluru bypass.

The PMC has also undertaken the painting of electric poles on the streets and improved the quality of lights by replacing them with better-quality lamps.