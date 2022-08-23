G-23 to ‘wait and watch’ till election for Congress president post, says leader

Congress leaders, especially those who are part of the ‘G 23’, have decided to adopt a ‘wait and watch’ policy about the election of the next Congress president, a process set to be completed by September 20.

Speaking to The Indian Express, a senior leader of the group said they are more concerned about elections to important bodies such as the Congress Working Committee and the party’s Parliamentary Board, which have been pending since years.

In August 2020, 23 senior Congress leaders had taken the unprecedented step of shooting off a letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi, asking for massive reforms within the party. In their letter, the leaders, including five former chief ministers, several former ministers and senior leaders, had asked for structural changes including election of the next president “immediately”. The group had raised the banner of revolt as the grand old party was plagued by desertion of leaders and workers.

As the Congress faced successive electoral defeats, these leaders had called for changes if the party was to combat the BJP.

Last year, the process of election for the new Congress president was set to take place but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and state elections. The stipulated time frame for the elections has started and the party is expected to elect a new president by mid-September.

The state of affairs of the party requires urgent attention, which is lacking, said the senior G 23 leader. More than the election to the president’s post, the leader said they want elections to take place for the Congress Working Committee and the Parliamentary Board.

“These are the real power centres and representation of grassroot-level leaders is necessary,” the leader said. At present, most posts in the party are filled with leaders who are close to the Gandhi family, said the leader.

“Any leader who raises concerns about the working of the party is then vilified by these leaders who have little or no connection to the ground,” the leader pointed out.

In recent days, Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma, both signatories of the G-23 letter, have declined to take up posts in state units. G-23 leaders said their decision was based on the fact that they were excluded from the decision-making process and were asked to take up posts which had virtually no power.

“… In case of a defeat, which is inevitable for all the states which are now going to the polls, they would be made the scapegoat,” said the G-23 leader. As of now, most leaders have taken up a ‘wait and watch’ policy.

“All depends on how the party progresses in terms of elections,” the leaders said.