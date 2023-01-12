Unaware of G-20 delegates’ plans, Pune Municipal Corporation readies heritage structures, parks

Ahead of the G-20 meeting on infrastructure scheduled to be held in Pune next week, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to clean and beautify certain heritage structures in the city, just in case the delegates decide to pay them a visit.

“We are unaware of the plans of the delegates during the G-20 meet. The meeting is organised by the Union government and there is no specific communication on the site visit of delegates. But the PMC is beautifying some places, including Shaniwarwada, P L Deshpande Garden etc.,” Additional Municipal Commissioner Kunal Khemnar said.

Pune is scheduled to host the G-20 meeting on January 16 and 17.

The PMC is developing 300 metres of riverfront development near Bund Garden but we are not sure whether there will be any site visits by foreign delegates, Khemnar said. “The PMC will showcase its infrastructure projects at a stall at the venue of the G-20 meet and provide all necessary information to delegates,” he added.

The civic administration had started road repair and beautification work from Pune airport to Senapati Bapat Road, a route that the delegates will take. The administration has also put on hold Metro rail work and road digging work for various other projects in the city for a week. While painting and cleanliness works are being carried out on the route, the civic administration has also started registering offences against those defacing the area by putting up illegal hoardings, spitting or dumping waste.

“There are instructions to keep the delegates happy by ensuring they carry a good image of the city. There are some cultural functions being organised in the Pune university campus for delegates and these are likely to be on Maharashtra,” a PMC officer said.