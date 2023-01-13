scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 13, 2023

G-20 in Pune: Municipal commissioners of 50 Indian cities to attend urban infrastructure seminar today

The G-20's first Infrastructure Working Group meeting is being held in Pune from January 16 to 17 in which delegates from 40 countries are attending.

The seminar is organised by the Union Economic Affairs Department in association with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), and Pune International Centre (PIC).
G-20 in Pune: Municipal commissioners of 50 Indian cities to attend urban infrastructure seminar today
Ahead of G-20’s first Infrastructure Working Group meeting to be held in Pune, Maharashtra, the municipal commissioners of around 50 civic bodies across the country will Friday come together to attend a one-day seminar in the city on urban infrastructure.

The seminar is organised by the Union Economic Affairs Department in association with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), and Pune International Centre (PIC).

“The municipal commissioners of around 50 civic bodies from across the country have been invited for the seminar. Experts from different fields will address the seminar,” said municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar.

There will be panel discussion on urban Infrastructure, he said, adding that the civic bodies will present their best projects. “It will be a learning experience for all with the exchange of information. The PMC will showcase its various projects,” he said.

The meeting would also deliberate on ways to increase revenue of civic bodies, the new revenue sources and also increasing the revenue from the present sources Kumar said.

The G-20’s first Infrastructure Working Group meeting is being held from January 16 to 17 in which delegates from 40 countries are attending.

First published on: 13-01-2023 at 12:36 IST
Why Vice President Dhankhar is wrong in attacking the judiciary

