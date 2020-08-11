FYJC aspirants can fill preference form from August 12

Meanwhile, college principals advised students to factor in the increase in the 90-per cent plus club this year as well as overall hike in Class X results across boards, which could mean a jump in the cut-off percentages for FYJC admissions. (Representational)

First year junior college aspirants can start filling part 2 of the online admission form, also known as the option form, which allows them to select the college of their preference, from August 12. The Centralised Admission Process (CAP) committee announced on Monday that between August 12 and 22, students can fill the option form and get it verified by the guidance centres or secondary schools. During the same period, zero round for admissions to quota seats – Management, In-house and Minority admissions, will also be done.

Meanwhile, college principals advised students to factor in the increase in the 90-per cent plus club this year as well as overall hike in Class X results across boards, which could mean a jump in the cut-off percentages for FYJC admissions.

“Due to increased marks and percentage of Class X results, it will have significant impact on admission to FYJC. I expect the cut-off will increase by two to five per cent as far as our college is concerned. I think overall, students will be required to compromise on choice of colleges. We are seeing a similar trend reflected in undergraduate first year admission,” said Dr Chandrakant Rawal, principal.

Dr Rajendra Zunjarrao, principal of Modern College, said it is likely that cut-off might increase by nearly five per cent. “The Office of the Deputy Director of Education should appeal to all the junior colleges to submit proposals for 10 per cent increase in intake capacity,” he said.

From August 12 to 22, even new students – those who haven’t submitted Part 1 of forms, can fill both parts online.

Students wishing to take quota admission need to fill and submit their Part-1 and Part-2 form online and take the printout of application form. The scanned copy of their quota admission application form should be submitted to the desired junior college through the communication medium provided by the respective junior colleges. These colleges will declare the merit list for quota admission at college level and students have to take admission as per the merit list and concerned colleges will perform the admission process on the portal.

The college will then surrender any remaining management and in-house quota seats.

Between August 23 and August 25 till 5 pm, the Regular Admission Round 1 will be held. At noon on August 23, provision general merit list will be displayed and objections will be allowed till August 25, 5 pm. On August 30, 3 pm, the allocations for Round I admissions will be displayed. Students can use their personal log-in ID to see allocated junior colleges while website will show display of general cut-off for merit list for Round 1. Also, the students will be intimated via SMS.

Students have to do online confirmation of admission in the allotted junior college or admission rejection and admission cancellation between August 31 and September 3 by 5 pm. Quota admission (Management and Minority) process will continue.

For students who have been allotted to first preference college, it is compulsory to take admission in the allotted junior college. If such students fail to take admissions, they will be blocked for further regular rounds and will be considered during special round only. If a student wishes to cancel his/her admission confirmed in the first regular round, they can request concerned junior college and get the admission cancelled. Students who have cancelled their admissions will be restricted for further regular rounds and considered during special round only.

On September 3, between 5 pm and 8pm, junior colleges will upload the status of admitted students on the website.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.