Thursday, May 19, 2022
FYJC admission process may begin next week

According to an earlier schedule shared by the deputy director of education department, the process of filing Part 1 of the form for FYJC admission was scheduled to begin from May 17.

Written by Alifiya Khan | Pune |
May 20, 2022 4:22:00 am
On Wednesday, a review meeting was held of the concerned officials with state education minister Varsha Gaikwad and sources said the process is now likely to begin next week.(Express photo by Jaipal Singh/Representational)

Even as the state education department is likely to face a delay and the final results of Class X, Secondary School Certificate (SSC), are likely to be released only by June 20, the centralised admission process for First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions is expected to begin next week.

According to an earlier schedule shared by the deputy director of education department, which coordinates the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) in six districts, including Pune and Mumbai, the process of filing Part 1 of the form for FYJC admission was scheduled to begin from May 17.

However, the schedule was tentative and though students were able to do mock registrations from May 1 on the CAP admissions website, the actual form-filling wasn’t started even on May 17. On Wednesday, a review meeting was held of the concerned officials with state education minister Varsha Gaikwad and sources said the process is now likely to begin next week.

The FYJC admission form is divided into two parts with Part 1 having personal information of candidates such as name, age, address, date of birth, any quotas or reservation applicable, and so on. Part 2 of the form contains information of marks obtained by the candidate in Class X, preference list of colleges and courses which is filled only after the Class X results are declared by the education boards.

Audumber Ukirde, deputy director of education, Pune, said that parents and students will be guided through videos on YouTube and Facebook regarding the process. “This year, we will start a helpline or call centre for queries regarding filling forms, quotas, and admissions,” he said.

