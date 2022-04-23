Maharashtra: FYJC admission process due next month, applicants told to keep documents ready

AS THE admission process for first year junior college (FYJC) admissions is set to begin mid-May, the deputy director of education (DYDE) has asked students who want to avail of the various quotas to ensure that their relevant certificates are ready to be submitted at time of application.

According to the tentative schedule released by the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) committee headed by the DYDE office, the FYJC admission process would begin on May 17 by filling of Part 1 of the online registration form.

The admission process for FYJC is conducted online through CAP and the registration form is divided into two parts – Part 1 with allpersonal information of the applicants, and part 2, which will be open for filling up after the Class 10 exam results are declared since candidates would have to fill information about marks received, choice of stream of study, preference list of colleges and so on.

One of the major changes this year is that there would be no first-come-first-serve (FCFS) round of admissions and seats would be allocated purely on the basis of marks. Instead of the FCFS round, a waiting list of candidates would be declared. For the past few years, after the main admission rounds are over, an FCFS round is conducted where the first candidate who selects a vacant seat at a college is allotted the seat.

No criteria of marks is applied here and in the past, there have been complaints of a huge difference in marks of candidates who got seats through merit rounds and those from FCFS. Hence, this year, a waiting list would be declared and remaining seats would be filled at colleges on basis of merit in waiting list.

“A mock registration round would be conducted between May 1 and 14. This round is to give practice to students for filling online forms and to ensure they don’t make mistakes. They can even get an idea of what documents will be needed while filling actual forms. However, students are informed to keep the relevant certificates ready like caste certificate, income certificate of parents, disability certificate, project affected persons certificates, certificates of merit or participation in sports, and so on,” said Meena Shendkar, assistant director of education, Pune.