Further advancement of Southwest monsoon unlikely for next two days

The wait for rain will now be longer for north Kerala, Karnataka and central Tamil Nadu as no further advancement of Southwest Monsoon is likely for the next two days.

After arriving over the Andaman Sea on May 16 and reaching Kerala, southern Tamil Nadu and some areas of Lakshadweep on May 29, Southwest Monsoon is yet to gather steam and cause widespread rainfall over these regions.

The rainfall over Kerala, post monsoon onset, has been insignificant with eight out of the 14 districts reporting light to moderate rainfall in the last 24 hours. The highest 24-hour rainfall was recorded over Alappuzha and Kottayam, measuring 53mm and 52mm, respectively.

Except south Kerala and Mahe, where heavy rainfall is likely to occur on Tuesday, all other southern states will experience only light intensity rainfall (up to 64.4mm in 24 hours) accompanied by lightning till June 2.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its weather update on Monday, said, “Conditions are favourable for the further advance into some more parts of the Arabian Sea, remaining areas of Kerala, some more parts of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, south, central and northeast Bay of Bengal along with some northeastern states during the next three to four days.”

However, due to the strengthening of the westerly monsoon winds off Kerala-Karnataka coast, the Met department has advised fishermen to avoid deep sea fishing activities. Squally winds with speeds ranging from 40 to 50 kms/hour are likely.

The cyclonic circulation persisting since Sunday has now moved to the east Arabian Sea, just off Kerala-Karnataka coasts.